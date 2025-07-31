Attacks on journalists unacceptable, will not be tolerated under my gov’t — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the recent wave of attacks on journalists by both civilians and security personnel.

The President, who is also a card-bearing member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), described the incidents as unacceptable and warned that such conduct will not be tolerated under his administration.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed deputy ministers at the Jubilee House on Thursday, July 31, President Mahama directed that appropriate action be taken against the perpetrators.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the recent incident involving the manhandling of some journalists by our security personnel. Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I’ve instructed that the incident be thoroughly investigated and that the officers involved be sanctioned accordingly.

“As a card-bearing member of the Ghana Journalists Association, I will not preside over a government that abuses or intimidates journalists in the lawful exercise of their duty. A free and responsible press is indispensable to our democracy, and we must all work to protect the media,” said the President.

President Mahama further disclosed plans to meet with security chiefs and the GJA to foster better collaboration and understanding.

“I will soon convene a meeting between the heads of the security services and the leadership of the GJA to plan a program to orient our troops to recognize the media not as enemies, but as partners in development,” he added.

Meanwhile, the GJA says 12 journalists have been assaulted in the last seven months while carrying out their duty to inform the public on critical issues, with some of the perpetrators being security officers.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, July 31, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor expressed concern that the absence of clear sanctions seems to portray such acts as permissible in the country.

The Association issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service to provide detailed updates on investigations and apply sanctions against perpetrators.

Failure to do so, the GJA warned, would lead to a nationwide media boycott of police-related activities and a declaration of the Police Service as “enemies of press freedom.”