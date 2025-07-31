ModernGhana logo
Man crushed to death by low-bed truck in Ejisu

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A man believed to be in his early 40s has tragically lost his life after being run over by a low-bed truck at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified only by the nickname "Allegation," was reportedly directing the truck to park properly when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses say he was accidentally knocked down and crushed by the very vehicle he was assisting.

The horrific accident, which happened on the morning of Thursday, July 31, 2025, left parts of his body severely mutilated, sparking grief and shock among residents of the area.

“The man was only trying to help the driver park the truck. No one expected it to end this way,” one eyewitness told this reporter.

Officers from the Ejisu Police Command swiftly arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident has left the community reeling, as residents mourn the sudden and violent loss of a man many described as hardworking and well-known in the area.

