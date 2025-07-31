ModernGhana logo
UniMAC-IJ Level 300 students to blend elegance and impact at August 2 fundraising dinner

THU, 31 JUL 2025

Students under the Faculty of Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing (FOPAM) at the University of Media, Arts and Communication–Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ) will host a grand dinner and fundraising event dubbed the ‘UniMAC Social Gala’ on Saturday, August 2.

The initiative, spearheaded by Level 300 Public Relations students as part of their Event Management course, seeks to raise funds to support under-resourced second-cycle schools within the Greater Accra Region.

Held under the theme “Dine for Impact”, the night promises an elegant blend of networking, social responsibility, and celebration of student excellence.

Over 500 students, led by their Course Lecturer, Mr. Edem C. Cudjoe, are expected to gather at the North Dzorwulu Auditorium alongside dignitaries from academia, business, politics, and civil society.

The goal is not just to dine and socialise, but to make a real difference by raising funds to provide critical teaching and learning materials for selected schools in need.

The UniMAC Social Gala marks a high point in the academic calendar for the PR students, as it translates theory into action, testing their skills in planning, corporate engagement, stakeholder management, and social impact.

Beyond showcasing the organisational skills of the students, the event also serves as a platform to foster closer collaboration between the university and industry players.

The event also reflects UniMAC’s broader vision of blending communication education with civic responsibility.

Established under the University of Media, Arts and Communication Act, 2020 (Act 1059), the institution is a merger of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, National Film and Television Institute, and the Ghana Institute of Languages.

UniMAC, over the years, has proven to be more than a communication training ground to become a hub for shaping responsible citizens and professionals with a heart for community.

Interested donors, alumni, and corporate partners are encouraged to join the cause or make contributions through designated channels to be announced at the event or to visit the school’s campuses at North Dzorwulu and Ringway, both in Accra.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

