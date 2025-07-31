ModernGhana logo
Take clear action on assaults against journalists in 7 days or we’ll blacklist you — GJA to Police

Headlines GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor
THU, 31 JUL 2025
GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service concerning increased assaults on journalists.

According to the GJA, 12 journalists have been assaulted in the last seven months while delivering their duties of informing the public about critical matters, with some of the perpetrators being security officers.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, July 31, the GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, lamented that the lack of clear sanctions seems to portray the unfortunate acts as permissible in the country.

“These attacks are not isolated incidents but form a troubling pattern of aggression, impunity, and blatant disregard for press freedom, media rights, and the rule of law,” he said.

The Association tabled a number of demands to the police, including detailed reports on investigations and clear sanctions, all to be delivered within seven days.

Failure to do so, the GJA warned, would result in a nationwide boycott of police-related activities by journalists and the declaration of the Police Service as “enemies of press freedom.”

“If the Ghana Police Service fails to act decisively within the next seven days, the GJA in consultation with key stakeholders will announce a nationwide media blackout of all police activities. This is not a threat, it is a necessary action to defend the dignity and safety of every Ghanaian journalist,” Mr. Dwumfuor stated.

The GJA also called out the Police for the delayed prosecution of the senior officer caught on camera attacking a journalist during the Ablekuma North parliamentary election re-run on Friday, July 11, stressing that “charging alone is not justice.”

“We urge the police to come out publicly on the identity of the two suspects they claim to have arrested and give detailed information of their arrest,” the Association demanded.

Mr. Dwumfuor further reiterated that the protection of journalists is not an act of kindness but a constitutional obligation.

“When a journalist is attacked, arrested, intimidated or harassed it is not merely a personal harm. It is a constitutional breach. It is an assault on the public’s right to know. It is an erosion of democracy,” he emphasised.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
