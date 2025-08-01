ModernGhana logo
Adansi Asokwa MP commends gov't's economic management prowess

By Francis Ameyibor
Politics Adansi Asokwa Constituency Member of Parliament, Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani
FRI, 01 AUG 2025
Adansi Asokwa Constituency Member of Parliament, Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani

The Adansi Asokwa Constituency Member of Parliament, Honourable Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani, has commended the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government's economic management team for stabilising the economy within six months.

Hon. Dorgbadzi-Dorani, in an interview with Modern Ghana News in Accra, explained that the government, led by President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, inherited a collapsed economy due to poor decisions made by the previous government.

He said the previous government under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Vice President collapsed the economy.

“The NPP and the former government only know about climbing onto the rooftop to shout about their textbook economic theories, chanting out slogans, and turning a blind eye to the negative impact of their bad policies, and for eight years, they inflicted pain on Ghanaians, but within six months, the current NDC government quietly but systematically has transformed the economy,” Hon. Dorgbadzi-Dorani stated.

Hon. Dorgbadzi-Dorani, who defeated vociferous NPP MP, Honourable K. T. Hammond, in the 2024 parliamentary elections, marking a significant shift in the constituency's political landscape, highlighted the NDC government's efforts in transforming the economy.

He stressed that President Mahama's bold decisions and disciplined policies have been instrumental in stabilising the economy, adding that the first six months were dedicated to stabilisation, while the next six months will focus on acceleration for development and transformation through the reset agenda.

Hon. Dorgbadzi-Dorani also commended key stakeholders, including the Minister of Finance and staff of the ministry, for their dedication to making meaningful contributions to Ghana's economic growth under the right leadership.

He also applauded the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and staff for their tireless efforts in maintaining the country's financial stability, stressing that under the right leadership and prudent management practices, the workforce is able to deliver.

The Adansi Asokwa MP, who was recently appointed as Governing Council Board Chairman of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, emphasised the NDC's commitment to demonstrating good governance and promoting democratic development through its majority in Parliament.

He assured Ghanaians that the party would continue to work towards creating a better future for all citizens.

Focusing on the Adansi Asokwa Constituency, Hon. Dorgbadzi-Dorani emphasised the need for transformational leadership to meet the aspirations of the people, especially the teeming youth.

The MP has pledged to support youth development through vocational training and entrepreneurship initiatives, aiming to reduce unemployment and promote economic growth.

