Let’s support Kumasi-based Pure FM to rebuild after fire incident — GJA President

THU, 31 JUL 2025

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, has appealed to corporate bodies, philanthropists, and the general public to support Kumasi-based Pure FM following a recent fire outbreak.

The Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) subsidiary, which had just renovated its studios into a modern facility, was gutted by fire on July 23, reducing the studio to ashes.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, July 31, after visiting the station to commiserate with its staff and management, Mr Dwumfuor described the incident as a blow to the entire Ghanaian media industry.

“The GJA calls on the general public, corporate institutions, philanthropic individuals, and media partners to support Pure FM in its efforts to rebuild its studios and restore full operations,” he said.

“It is in such moments that solidarity and collective support are needed most to ensure the survival and resilience of independent media.”

He added, “GJA solidarises with the management, staff, and listeners of Kumasi-based Pure FM following the devastating fire that gutted the station’s studios last week, causing extensive damage to property and severely disrupting the station’s operations.

“This unfortunate incident is a major setback not only to Pure FM but to the wider media landscape in the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

