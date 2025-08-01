GOIL PLC to roll out ambitious innovations to revolutionise fuel retailing

GOIL PLC is set to roll out a strategic mechanism to place it at the centre of digital innovation and green energy technologies with the adoption of ambitious innovations to revolutionise fuel retailing in Ghana.

Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, announced this move during a strategic meeting with dealers from the South, South-East, and Tema operational zones of the company, the final engagement in a nationwide stakeholder tour covering all operational zones.

Speaking to the ModernGhana News on the fringes of the strategic meeting at Takoradi, Mr. Bawa explained that central to this innovation is the GOIL Fuel Management System, a cutting-edge technological tool being implemented across its service stations.

He said the system will give dealers access to real-time inventory monitoring, stock level optimisation, and the reduction of inefficiencies, thereby improving transparency and customer satisfaction.“We are delivering smart, data-driven energy solutions, not just selling fuel,” Mr. Bawa said. “Innovation is how we’ll stay competitive and relevant in a rapidly changing world.”

Looking ahead, Mr. Bawa said GOIL is closely monitoring the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) in Ghana and is initiating plans to install EV charging ports at select stations.

Mr. Bawa confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to inform EV infrastructure planning.

“GOIL will not wait for the future to arrive; we are building it now,” he stressed. “Our vision is to be at the forefront of Ghana’s shift to sustainable energy by making our network EV-ready.”

The GOIL CEO further noted that the company is rolling out an upgrade at over 270 service stations, designed not only to improve aesthetics and service delivery but also to integrate smart technology and future capabilities.

Mr. Bawa also called on the government for continued support in the fair and timely allocation of laycans, essential permits that enable petroleum imports.

This, he said, will help GOIL import competitively and stabilise fuel supply and prices nationwide.

The Group CEO hinted that all the moves are anchored in five strategic pillars: delivering premium customer experience, ensuring product availability, deepening dealer partnerships, building trust as a national brand, and driving innovation.

“Our brand was built on trust, but it will grow on innovation,” Mr. Bawa concluded. “GOIL is not just keeping up; we’re setting the pace for energy transformation in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has commended GOIL PLC for consistently championing the Ghanaian brand and identity in the oil marketing field.

Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General, speaking on the recent turnaround of the operations of GOIL, noted that business development and customer satisfaction must go hand in hand: “GOIL PLC has demonstrated leadership in the downstream petroleum industry.”

Mr. Koomson noted that profit-sharing economic theory helps increase market share and, in the long run, increase the customer base and profit margins of the companies.

He commended the management of GOIL PLC for reducing the burden of Ghanaians, especially the commercial transport operators and even private car operators.