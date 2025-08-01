Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS invites Asantehene to 50th anniversary celebration

The Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School has officially extended an invitation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to grace the school’s 50th anniversary celebration, slated for November 15, 2025.

The invitation was presented during the school’s visit to the Manhyia Palace on July 30, where staff and management joined the King in celebrating the Awukudwo Festival.

Headmistress Madam Emelia Amaflu Denutsui expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Asantehene for his unwavering support and instrumental role in the development of the school. She noted that his contributions over the years have been key to the school’s growth and success.

“We are forever grateful for your continuous support, which has made a lasting impact on our institution,” she said.

Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Implementation Committee, Mr. Yaw Tweneneboah (popularly known as Bosco), highlighted that the celebration aims to mobilize support for the renovation of aging classroom blocks and the improvement of the school’s frontage.

He explained that the initiative is being spearheaded by the school's Old Students Association, which has played a critical role in the execution of major infrastructure projects on campus.

Mr. Tweneneboah made a passionate appeal to stakeholders, philanthropists, and the general public to contribute toward the school’s infrastructure upgrade to ensure a conducive learning environment for the holistic development of the students.