ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS invites Asantehene to 50th anniversary celebration

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Education Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS invites Asantehene to 50th anniversary celebration
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

The Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School has officially extended an invitation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to grace the school’s 50th anniversary celebration, slated for November 15, 2025.

The invitation was presented during the school’s visit to the Manhyia Palace on July 30, where staff and management joined the King in celebrating the Awukudwo Festival.

Headmistress Madam Emelia Amaflu Denutsui expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Asantehene for his unwavering support and instrumental role in the development of the school. She noted that his contributions over the years have been key to the school’s growth and success.

“We are forever grateful for your continuous support, which has made a lasting impact on our institution,” she said.

Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Implementation Committee, Mr. Yaw Tweneneboah (popularly known as Bosco), highlighted that the celebration aims to mobilize support for the renovation of aging classroom blocks and the improvement of the school’s frontage.

He explained that the initiative is being spearheaded by the school's Old Students Association, which has played a critical role in the execution of major infrastructure projects on campus.

Mr. Tweneneboah made a passionate appeal to stakeholders, philanthropists, and the general public to contribute toward the school’s infrastructure upgrade to ensure a conducive learning environment for the holistic development of the students.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

31 minutes ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

31 minutes ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

31 minutes ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

31 minutes ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

31 minutes ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

31 minutes ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

2 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

2 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

6 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line