Bawku elders perform cleansing ritual at SHS to appease gods after student killing

The traditional head of Kpalwega, Tengdana Akubilla Azubilla, together with community elders and chiefs, has performed a sacred ritual at Bawku Senior High School to cleanse the land following the gruesome killing of a final-year student.

The student, Master Mohammed Imoro Hakim Kundima, was fatally shot by unknown assailants on campus on July 26, 2025 — a tragedy that has sparked fear and mourning across the school and community.

To restore peace and invoke spiritual protection, the Tengdana led a symbolic burial of an okro stick at the school’s premises. During the brief but solemn ceremony, traditional leaders poured libation and offered sacrifices — including a red cock, a red goat, and a pot of pito — to appease the gods and halt any further violence on campus.

Calling for calm and unity, Tengdana Azubilla urged those behind the violence not to extend the conflict into schools and other institutions. “Let the school be a place of learning, not bloodshed,” he warned.

The ritual marked a spiritual plea to end the bloodshed and ensure the safety of students and staff moving forward.

Rev. Bukari Abugbilla, headmaster of Bawku SHS, announced that final-year students are expected to return to campus on August 4 to commence their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). He assured parents and guardians that the school remains secure, with a strong police and military presence on site.

“We have adequate security in place. Students can return without fear and concentrate on their exams,” Rev. Abugbilla said.

Meanwhile, Assembly Member for the Kpalwega Electoral Area, Elvis Agooma, strongly opposed any calls to relocate students from the school. He argued that such a move would not only disrupt their academic journey but also expose them to new threats.

“We have the people and security structures in place to protect this school. Relocation is not the answer,” he emphasized.

The community's traditional sacrifice stands as both a spiritual and symbolic plea for peace — a unified call to end the violence and protect Bawku’s future generation.