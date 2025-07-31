ModernGhana logo
200,000 jobs to be created for youth, women through digital skills by 2028 — Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Julius DebrahChief of Staff, Julius Debrah

The National Democratic Congress government plans to create 200,000 digital jobs by 2028 as part of a move to equip Ghanaian youth and women with essential digital skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), FinTech and other emerging technologies.

Speaking at the MOBEX Africa Partnership Day in Accra on Thursday, July 31, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah said the initiative is anchored on the government’s digital development agenda, which outlines a series of interventions to strengthen the country’s tech ecosystem.

He noted that the initiative includes training 500,000 youth and women across all 261 districts in AI, coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and other future-driven skills, backed by partnerships between the state, private sector, academia, and civil society.

“We have launched the bold 1 million coders programme, a nationwide initiative to train Ghanaians in coding, AI, cybersecurity, data analytics and other critical digital skills… it is deliberately inclusive, ensuring women, persons with disabilities and rural youth are not left behind,” Mr. Debrah stated.

“Collectively, these priorities will create an estimated 200,000 direct digital jobs by 2028 and position Ghana as West Africa’s leading digital hub, contributing over $2 billion in annual digital exports,” he added.

The Chief of Staff also revealed that a dedicated AI workshop was recently held for ministers of state in Adukrom in the Eastern region to build their digital literacy and capacity for governance in the era of emerging technologies.

