Gov’t to train 500,000 youth, women in AI, other digital skills by 2028 — Chief of Staff

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has announced plans to train 500,000 Ghanaian youth and women in Artificial Intelligence (AI), FinTech, and other emerging digital skills by the year 2028.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, said this while speaking at the MOBEX Africa Partnership Day held in Accra on Thursday, July 31.

He said the training forms part of the government’s 1 Million Coder Program which aims to equip Ghanaians with the skills required to thrive in a fast-evolving digital economy.

According to him, the initiative is anchored on public-private collaboration and backed by key manifesto commitments that seek to position Ghana as the leading digital hub in West Africa.

These include the launch of a National Digital Development Council in early 2026 and the completion of the Eastern Corridor Fiber Optic Project by 2027.

“We have launched the bold 1 million coders programme, a nationwide initiative to train Ghanaians in coding, AI, cyber security, data analytics and other critical digital skills… it is deliberately inclusive, ensuring women, persons with disabilities and rural youth are not left behind.

“Our aim is to equip 500,000 youth and women with digital skills by 2028, especially in AI, FinTech and emerging tech through sustained public-private collaboration,” he said.

The Chief of Staff added that the government’s digital strategy is expected to generate over 200,000 direct digital jobs and contribute more than $2 billion annually in digital exports by the end of the plan period.