‘GH₵600,000 NPP flagbearer nomination and filing fee a pay-to-play scheme’ — Prof Azar

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Prof Azar, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he describes as an exclusionary and undemocratic nomination fee structure for its upcoming flagbearer contest.

The main opposition party, on Tuesday, July 29, announced the opening of nominations for its flagbearer race scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Aspirants are required to pay GH₵100,000 for nomination forms and ₵500,000 as a filing fee.

An additional development fee is also expected, subject to determination of the National Executive Council.

Reacting in a social media post, Prof Azar described the fee as a barrier that sidelines qualified but financially disadvantaged members in favour of the wealthy and well-connected.

“Let us be clear: GH₵600,000 is not a test of merit, competence, or commitment. It is a test of wealth, patronage networks, or willingness to borrow from financiers—with all the moral hazards that entails.”

“It narrows the field to the ultra-wealthy, entrenches incumbents, sidelines youth, women, and reformers, and creates a pipeline to transactional politics, where public office is used to recover campaign investments.”

He further argued that the fee structure undermines the party’s legitimacy and erodes democratic values.

“This fee structure does not promote party development. It undermines party legitimacy. It sends the message that one must first buy access before one earns trust. That is not democracy. That is a pay-to-play scheme dressed in party colors.”

Prof Azar called on the Electoral Commission to step in and regulate internal party processes, especially in the area of political financing.

He urged the capping of nomination fees, abolition of development fees, and the exploration of alternatives such as refundable deposits or signature thresholds.

“The time has come for a national conversation on party reform and political financing,” he said. “Democracy must not be sold to the highest bidder. The country deserves better—and so do the parties that claim to serve it.”