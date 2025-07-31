ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘GH₵600,000 NPP flagbearer nomination and filing fee a pay-to-play scheme’ — Prof Azar

NPP Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare
THU, 31 JUL 2025
Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Prof Azar, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he describes as an exclusionary and undemocratic nomination fee structure for its upcoming flagbearer contest.

The main opposition party, on Tuesday, July 29, announced the opening of nominations for its flagbearer race scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Aspirants are required to pay GH₵100,000 for nomination forms and ₵500,000 as a filing fee.

An additional development fee is also expected, subject to determination of the National Executive Council.

Reacting in a social media post, Prof Azar described the fee as a barrier that sidelines qualified but financially disadvantaged members in favour of the wealthy and well-connected.

“Let us be clear: GH₵600,000 is not a test of merit, competence, or commitment. It is a test of wealth, patronage networks, or willingness to borrow from financiers—with all the moral hazards that entails.”

“It narrows the field to the ultra-wealthy, entrenches incumbents, sidelines youth, women, and reformers, and creates a pipeline to transactional politics, where public office is used to recover campaign investments.”

He further argued that the fee structure undermines the party’s legitimacy and erodes democratic values.

“This fee structure does not promote party development. It undermines party legitimacy. It sends the message that one must first buy access before one earns trust. That is not democracy. That is a pay-to-play scheme dressed in party colors.”

Prof Azar called on the Electoral Commission to step in and regulate internal party processes, especially in the area of political financing.

He urged the capping of nomination fees, abolition of development fees, and the exploration of alternatives such as refundable deposits or signature thresholds.

“The time has come for a national conversation on party reform and political financing,” he said. “Democracy must not be sold to the highest bidder. The country deserves better—and so do the parties that claim to serve it.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah 200,000 jobs to be created for youth, women through digital skills by 2028 — Chi...

53 minutes ago

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah Gov’t to train 500,000 youth, women in AI, other digital skills by 2028 — Chief ...

57 minutes ago

Three candidates contests NDC parliamentary primary in Akwatia on August 4 Three candidates contests NDC parliamentary primary in Akwatia on August 4

2 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Political financing: ‘Nomination fees must be capped’ — Prof Azar calls for refo...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘GH₵600,000 NPP flagbearer nomination and filing fee a pay-to-play scheme’ — Pro...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama We’re monitoring banks' transactions, remittance flows to stabilise cedi — BoG G...

2 hours ago

August 4 no longer a public holiday — Interior Ministry clarifies August 4 no longer a public holiday — Interior Ministry clarifies

5 hours ago

High Court rejects Ofori-Atta’s bid to quash arrest warrant issued by Special Prosecutor High Court rejects Ofori-Atta’s bid to quash arrest warrant issued by Special Pr...

6 hours ago

GES closes down three schools hit by violent attacks in Upper EastRegion GES closes down three schools hit by violent attacks in Upper East Region

6 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Kwabena Agyei Agyepong I was suspended as NPP's General Secretary but I still worked for the party, ser...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line