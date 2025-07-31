Director General of Prisons unveils “Think Prisons 360” in Kumasi

The Director General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq), has concluded a three-day working tour of the Ashanti Regional Prisons Command with the official launch of the Ghana Prisons Service's ambitious new strategic direction: “Think Prisons 360 Degrees.”

The launch, held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Kumasi Central Prison, brought together officers from Kumasi Central, Kumasi Female, Manhyia Local, and Amanfrom Settlement Camp Prisons. The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Amoakohene, attended the event as special guest of honour.

In her address, Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie described the “Think Prisons 360 Degrees” strategy as a bold reimagining of the Service's mission and vision. “The think Prisons 360 degree initiative is a paradigm shift, one that envisions the service not only as a place of incarceration but also a place of hope, healing, productivity, and national relevance. It is a comprehensive transformation anchored on 12 strategic points,” she emphasized.

The initiative aims to reposition the Ghana Prisons Service as a household name through an all-encompassing reform agenda. Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie stated, “The mission is not just about keeping people in, but also about bringing out the best out of them; and in so doing, bringing out the best in Prison Officers.”

She further highlighted that the core pillars of the strategy include “Rebranding, Wealth Creation, Advocacy, Welfare, Agric Mechanization, Modernization, and Industrialization.”

Facility Tour

Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie began her visit on Wednesday, July 24, touring the Obuasi Local Prison, Ahinsan Settlement Camp Prison, and Amanfrom Settlement Camp. The tour provided her with firsthand insight into prison operations, including security, ongoing projects, agriculture activities, officer welfare, and inmate conditions.

She continued her visits with stops at the Ejura Settlement Camp, Manhyia Local, Kumasi Female, and Kumasi Central Prisons. At Manhyia and Kumasi Central, she was treated to powerful morale-boosting performances by the Royal Morale Squad and the Espirit de Corps jama groups.

At each facility, the Director General—Ghana’s second female to hold the position—was received with full para-military Quarter Guard honours by both male and female personnel.

Courtesy Visits

As part of her itinerary, Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie paid courtesy calls on key traditional and regional leaders. These included the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene; Adansi Dompoasehene, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu; Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II; and the Adansi Ahinsanhemaa, Nana Akua Tiwaa.

She also held engagements with officials from AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, and the Municipal Chief Executives of Obuasi East and Ejura Sekyeredumase.

Health Walk Closes Tour

The three-day tour concluded with a well-attended health walk through the streets of Kumasi, led by Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie, alongside the Director of Prisons in charge of Agriculture, the Greater Accra Regional Prisons Commander, the Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander, and station heads from across the region. The walk symbolized the unity and renewed energy behind the “Think Prisons 360 Degrees” reform agenda.