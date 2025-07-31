ECG launches Loss Reduction Project to boost efficiency, curb power theft

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has launched its Loss Reduction Project (LRP) in the Ho District, aimed at enhancing efficiency, improving service delivery, and combating power theft.

Themed “Delivering Value to Customers Through Smart Prepaid Metering for Greater Efficiency,” the launch on July 30 marks the start of smart prepaid meter installations in the district, part of ECG's broader strategy to reduce system losses and increase revenue through accurate billing.

Mrs. Adwoa Hudson-Butler, CEO of WINA Technologies, described the project as a significant milestone in Ghana's energy transformation, calling for a cultural shift in attitudes toward electricity consumption and payment.

“Electricity is a service that must be paid for—just like fuel at a filling station,” she noted. “As demand rises, ECG cannot afford continued losses through outdated systems and theft.”

She highlighted WINA Technologies' partnership with South Africa's Conlog and Egypt's Iskraemeco in assembling the smart meters locally, assuring that the devices feature strong anti-tampering and anti-theft protections.

Mr. Bernard Pi-Bansah, Project Manager for the LRP, addressed public concerns about potentially higher bills. He explained that old meters, many over 15 years old, often under-record usage due to deterioration.

“New meters aren't faster—they're just more accurate,” he stressed. “Customers will pay exactly for what they consume. The meters meet Ghana Standards Authority and international specifications.”

He urged the public and media to support and educate others about the benefits of the project, emphasizing that transparent billing is key to ECG's long-term viability.

Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaloe, Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, called on staff and the public to embrace honesty and accountability.

“This project is for the common good,” she said. “Let's 'walk straight.' Anyone who cannot align with these values should rethink their role.”

She warned that failure to show regional ownership could lead to project reassignment but expressed confidence in “Team Volta,” calling for a shift in both technology and mindset.

Ms. Jatoe-Kaloe also encouraged all ECG staff, regardless of department, to understand the workings of the smart meters and tariffs, adding, “Every staff member is an ambassador of ECG.”

Mr Richard Mac Ekor, Ho District Manager of ECG, confirmed that the first phase of the project will prioritize: Paid-up customers within Ho township, Customers previously on flat rate billing, and Replacement of faulty prepaid meters.

He added that subsequent phases will cover the entire Volta Region, aiming to improve billing accuracy, customer satisfaction, revenue collection, and energy conservation.

The event also saw the inauguration of the District Sub-Project and Regional Management Committees to oversee and ensure effective implementation.

Stakeholders at the launch emphasized that the initiative goes beyond metering—it is about restoring trust, ensuring fairness, and securing Ghana's energy future.

