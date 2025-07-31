High Court rejects Ofori-Atta’s bid to quash arrest warrant issued by Special Prosecutor

The Criminal Division of the High Court has dismissed a legal challenge brought by former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, who sought to invalidate an arrest warrant issued against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Ofori-Atta had filed an application asking the court to quash the warrant and strike out all associated proceedings, including an active Interpol Red Notice reportedly requested by the OSP.

He argued that the warrant was unlawfully secured and amounted to a violation of his legal rights. But in a ruling delivered Thursday morning, the court found no merit in his arguments and dismissed the application in full.

The court's decision represents a major setback for Ofori-Atta, who is currently at the center of an ongoing investigation by the OSP into suspected corruption and procurement breaches during his tenure at the Finance Ministry. The probe reportedly focuses on high-value contracts and financial disbursements involving state funds, particularly around sovereign bond issuances and Covid-19 expenditure.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has defended the actions taken by his office, maintaining that the arrest warrant and related processes were lawfully obtained in line with investigative procedures.

Thursday's court ruling strengthens the OSP’s hand and clears the path for further legal action, including potential enforcement of the arrest warrant through Interpol channels.

Ofori-Atta's legal team has not yet indicated whether they will appeal the decision.

The case remains one of the most high-profile anti-corruption efforts in Ghana’s recent history, with implications for public accountability and the legacy of the former Finance Minister, who played a central role in economic management under the previous administration.