Tourism Minister urges collective participation to promote Africa’s Culinary Heritage

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for the collective participation of Africans in preserving and promoting Africa’s culinary heritage.

She made this call on Wednesday at the media launch of the Afro-Gastro Festival at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

She highlighted how food serves as a bridge connecting Africans and the diaspora, noting that dishes like Waakye, Jollof, Callaloo, and Moi Moi carry stories of migration, resilience, and cultural identity.

The minister stated that the festival aims to unite culinary experts, artists, researchers, and diaspora communities through food exhibitions, performances, and workshops.

“The October festival will build on the foundation laid at the launch, with plans to involve Embassies, Cultural institutions, and the Public,” she said.

She thanked the organizing committee, partners, and media for their support, emphasising that the event belongs to Ghanaians and Africans worldwide.

Quoting an African proverb, she said, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

The Afro-Gastro Festival, which forms part of the Black Star Experience, is envisioned as a “gathering where every heritage is honoured and every story is shared through food.”