Nalerigu turns ‘ghost town’ as curfew bites hard

  Thu, 31 Jul 2025
Empty street of Nalerigu during curfew time
THU, 31 JUL 2025
Empty street of Nalerigu during curfew time

Angry residents of Nalerigu and its environs in the North East Region have expressed their frustration over the imposition of curfew in the area.

Residents, especially traders and business owners, have lamented about how the curfew is affecting economic activities in the regional capital.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, imposed curfew hours on Nalerigu township and its environs in the North East Region from 2:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective Sunday, July 27, 2025, until further notice.

A statement signed by the Minister of the Interior called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of Nalerigu to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

The statement further banned all persons in the Nalerigu township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons, adding that persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

This follows the killing of two students of the Nalerigu Senior High School by unidentified gunmen who stormed the campus on the night of Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Market women, traders and business owners in Nalerigu are appealing to government, to as a matter of urgency, review the curfew to enhance economic activities in the area.

“Imagine you go to the market or shop in the morning and by 2pm when businesses are about to boom it's curfew time and you will be asked to go home. If we don't sell how do we take care of ourselves and our families? This curfew is really affecting our businesses and the government must do something about it or we will go hungry,” they lamented.

Meanwhile, the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area who doubles as the President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, has called on government to lift the curfew imposed on Nalerigu and its environs in the North East Region.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE, indicated that workers who are not natives of Nalerigu, have taken advantage of the curfew situation to stay back home until it's reviewed before they report back to work.

-DGN online

body-container-line