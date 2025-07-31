ModernGhana logo
High court throws out Chief Justice Torkornoo’s judicial review bid

  Thu, 31 Jul 2025
Headlines Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
THU, 31 JUL 2025
Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

The Human Rights Division 1 of the Accra High Court has dismissed a judicial review application filed by suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, describing the move as an abuse of court processes and asserting that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.

Justice Torkornoo, who is currently facing impeachment proceedings under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, had asked the court to intervene by quashing the process through a certiorari application. She claimed the impeachment effort violated her fundamental human rights and questioned the legal foundation of the proceedings.

The dismissed judicial review was the latest in a string of legal maneuvers by the Chief Justice, who had earlier filed three separate injunction applications at the Supreme Court, all of which were denied. Those applications also sought to suspend the impeachment process pending interpretation of constitutional provisions relating to the removal of a sitting Chief Justice.

But in its ruling, the High Court made clear that it had no authority to interfere in the constitutional process of impeachment. The court held that the application was not only misdirected but also constituted a clear abuse of the judicial process.

Justice Torkornoo’s legal team had argued that the impeachment mechanism itself was flawed, unconstitutional, and a violation of her rights. However, the court rejected that reasoning, stating that such arguments could not override the constitutional provisions that govern the removal of justices from office.

The impeachment proceedings, initiated under Article 146, are continuing. That provision of the Constitution outlines a detailed process involving the President and a committee appointed by the Chief Justice—or in this case, the next most senior judge—when allegations of misconduct are made against a high-ranking member of the judiciary.

Justice Torkornoo, who was sworn in as Ghana’s Chief Justice in 2023, was suspended after a petition calling for her removal was admitted for consideration. The contents of the petition have not been officially disclosed, but sources say it involves allegations of misconduct and abuse of office.

The High Court’s decision strengthens the legal position of the ongoing impeachment process and casts serious doubt on the suspended Chief Justice’s remaining legal options. With multiple challenges already thrown out, the likelihood of halting the proceedings through the courts appears to be narrowing.

Legal observers note that this is the first time in Ghana’s Fourth Republic that a sitting Chief Justice has been subjected to impeachment proceedings, marking a watershed moment in the country’s constitutional and judicial history.

