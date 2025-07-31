Saviour Church bids emotional farewell to 16 crash victims in mass burial

The community of Obogu in the Asante Akyem North Municipality was engulfed in sorrow as sixteen members of the Saviour Church of Ghana, who perished in a devastating road crash on the Kumasi-Accra highway, were laid to rest in a mass burial.

The fatal accident occurred on Monday, July 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m., as the victims were returning from the church’s annual programme in the Eastern Region. Eyewitness accounts indicate the collision involved the church’s transport vehicle and a fuel tanker moving in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on crash that claimed the lives of all 16 passengers on board.

The tragic loss cast a dark cloud over the town of Obogu, as grieving families, friends, and fellow worshippers gathered for a solemn and heart-wrenching burial ceremony. In a powerful display of solidarity, a single communal grave was dug to inter all the victims side by side — a poignant act symbolising the unity they shared both in faith and in their final moments.

"Together in life, together in rest" became the unspoken mantra as mourners wept and offered prayers, their voices breaking under the weight of the loss. The emotional scenes underscored the deep pain that has rippled through both the local community and the Saviour Church at large.

The mass burial has intensified calls for improved road safety measures on the Kumasi-Accra highway, a route that has seen a troubling number of fatalities in recent years. As the community begins the difficult process of healing, the memory of the departed—church members who were described as devout, generous, and beloved—will remain etched in the hearts of all who knew them.