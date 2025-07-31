Soldiers Punch Joy FM reporter, slap witness at McDan warehouse demolition

Carlos Calony, a journalist with JoyNews was punched, and an eyewitness was slapped and whipped by soldiers while documenting the demolition of a warehouse owned by businessman, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan.

Narrating his ordeal with the security operatives, Carlos noted that the soldiers punched him after suspecting he had filmed growing tensions between civilians and National Security operatives, which also led to his detainment and subsequent release a few minutes later.

Speaking to JoyNews, he said, “We got there before the military arrived, and I was speaking to an eyewitness who had witnessed the demolition. From nowhere, we heard sirens coming, and the military just stormed the place and interrupted me during the interview,” he recalled.

Carlos added that he tried explaining to the soldiers after being questioned why he and his crew were filming, saying, “I calmly informed them that we are journalists and here to report the story. Beyond that, I tried to speak to the head of the team to let him understand that we were on the ground to report.”

“Around that time, we were going on air, so I was speaking to my producer. And in the process of talking to my producer, another military man from behind said it seemed I was filming. And so he punched me from behind, two direct blows to my neck. At that point, I lost control and almost fell down,” he stated.

Carlos recounted that after the assault, the soldiers claimed he was under arrest and forced him into a vehicle with the Group CEO of McDan and three others.

“We were taken to National Security Headquarters, where we were detained for about 45 minutes. During this time, the officers searched through our phones and questioned who I was, and I told them I was with JoyNews,” he said.

Government Condemns Arrest

The government has condemned the attempted arrest of Carlos Calony and the reported assault of an eyewitness by a soldier during the McDan warehouse demolition exercise.

In a statement issued yesterday, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described the actions of the soldiers involved as “utterly unacceptable,” thereby reaffirming President John Mahama administration's commitment to press freedom and journalists' safety.

“The government condemns the attempted arrest of a JoyNews reporter and the assault of an eyewitness by a soldier at a demolition site. Such actions are utterly unacceptable to the John Mahama administration and have no place in our democratic society. I am directed by President John Dramani Mahama to unequivocally reaffirm his unwavering commitment to the freedom and safety of journalists. A free and unfettered press is a cornerstone of our democracy, essential for accountability, transparency, and informed public discourse.

“Government also reiterates our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Ghanaian citizens, whose rights must always be protected. The government has accordingly directed the Minister for Defence and the National Security Coordinator to investigate the incident and ensure that appropriate punishment is immediately imposed. Appropriate disciplinary and punitive measures must be applied without delay to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences,” the statement read.

-DGN online