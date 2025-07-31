Dear critical reader, in what is bound to be a case study for business school students on ethical leadership, one is confident (based on gathered incontrovertible evidence) that in the intellectually fascinating Moringa/B-BOVID saga of egregious deceit and bad-faith legal maneuvering strategems, Issa Ouedraogo will emerge victorious because truth is unconquerable.

The bald truth is that all the corporate world abominations associated with the Moringa/B-BOVID saga flow directly from the fact that dishonest and greedy fatcats want to cheat Issa Ouedraogo, an honest and noble-minded social impact agripreneur who founded the profit-sharing social impact organic palm oil processing company to give back to society for his good fortune in life.

Issa's life's journey began inauspiciously - for an orphaned boy who lost his father early in life, sold bread to help his mother and dreamed of escaping poverty through hard work and excelling in everything he did. That motivated him, and through sheer grit during his sojourn abroad, he was well-compensated for creating shared-value for his employers.

In the final analysis, the same focused determination that made him succeed overseas will enable Issa to defeat those now ranged against him trying to hijack B-BOVID from him by weaponising our justice delivery system to legitimise an illegality secured by conflicted lawyers, eventually, because truth is unconquerable. Simple.

