Government to increase penalty from GHS5,000 to GHS50,000 for overloading of vehicles – Agbodza

As part of Axle Load Management reforms, the penalty for overloading of vehicles will be increased from GHS 5,000 to GHS50,000, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has announced.

He said in addition to the new increment, the owner of the vehicle would also be fined; adding that these were aimed at offering stiffer deterrent to protect the nation's roads.

The Minister made the disclosure when he took his turn at the Government Accountability series press conference at the Presidency in Accra.

Mr Agbodza noted that a cross-sectoral technical committee had been formed to review and improve the axle load control regime.

The objectives, he said include enhancing enforcement of axle weight limits, modernizing weighbridge infrastructure, aligning practices with ECOWAS protocols and best practices and reducing premature pavement failures caused by overloaded trucks.

He said Parliament had passed legislation establishing the Road Maintenance Trust Fund, which aims to create a robust and autonomous governance structure for road maintenance financing, implement a fair allocation formula for distribution of road user levies and introduce greater transparency in the collection and application of revenue.

Mr Agbodza said the de-capping of the Road Fund ensures that all statutory revenue sources—particularly fuel levies—were fully available to the Fund to address maintenance backlogs.

He noted that this measure aligns with the Government agenda's focus on institutional reforms and the ruling National Democratic Congress' (NDC) promise to secure reliable funding for critical infrastructure maintenance.

He also announced that procurement was underway for the implementation of 2025 routine and periodic maintenance programmes.

The Minister said, these were critical to preserving investments in existing road assets, enhancing safety, ride quality, and reliability and reducing long-term rehabilitation costs.

Mr Agbodza said the expanded maintenance strategy includes feeder roads, highways, and urban road segments across all regions.

This expansion, the Minister said, was critical to the 24-Hour Economy Policy, which demands reliable road networks for the continuous movement of goods and services.

GNA