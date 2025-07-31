ModernGhana logo
GES closes down three schools hit by violent attacks in Upper East Region

  Thu, 31 Jul 2025
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the temporary closure of schools affected by the recent violent attacks in the Upper East Region. 

A statement issued and signed Mr Daniel Fenyi, the Head of Public Relations, GES, on Wednesday, said the closure was to ensure safety of lives and property.

“The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has received confirmed reports of violent incidents at Bawku SHS, Nalerigu SHS, and Zuarungu SHS, which have resulted in the tragic loss of student lives, injuries, and significant damage to school property,” the statement said.

“These events, which occurred between 20th and 26th July 2025, have severely disrupted academic activities and caused deep distress among students, families, and school staff.”

The Service condemned in no uncertain terms those acts of violence, it said.

“Currently, the Service is collaborating with the Ministry of Education, WAEC, Regional and District Directors, and the leadership of the affected schools to take urgent steps to ensure that the Senior High School (SHS) 3 students are able to sit for the upcoming WASSCE under safe and fair conditions.”

The statement said special examination arrangements and secured centres were currently under consideration.

“For SHS 1 and 2 students in the affected schools, the GES is exploring all viable learning avenues to ensure continuity of lessons while campuses remain closed for safety assessments,” it said.

The GES expressed its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and affected school communities. 

“We stand with them in this difficult moment and assure them of our full support. Further details on these interventions will be communicated in due course. 

In addition, counselling services are being strengthened for both students and staff to help them manage the trauma.”

The statement commended the Government, through the Ministry of the Interior, for swiftly evacuating students safely out of campus.

” We will continue to work closely with the security agencies to enhance safety on school campuses and to protect both students and personnel.”

 “We call on all stakeholders, community leaders, parents, and law enforcement agencies to support efforts to maintain peace, discipline, and the sanctity of our educational institutions,” the statement said.

GNA

