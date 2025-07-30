Vagla Chieftaincy Conflict and Conflict Resolution Mechanisms: Kunlog Traditional Area

Brief History

Kunlog is the original name of Vagla village, located approximately 5-6 miles from Sawla, the district capital. Other names/spellings include Gelencon, Gelenkon, and Jelinkon. The original Vagla name as Kunlog is still used and remains the correct name of the village. All Vagla writings continue to use the original name. Vagla's history has it that the first village of Vagla was Jang. It is where Vagla leaders and elders who left Issala (Sissala land or country) first settled. From Jang, Kunlog was established. Per Vagla history, Kunlog is the second-oldest Vagla village or community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region. This is the reason why in the Vagla Chieftaincy System, Kunlog Chiefdom is classified as KOR-ZEN (paramountcy). Kunlog retains the Kor-Zen ranks with other senior Vagla Villages or Communities, including Dabori, Dagbigu, Beel, Chorbang, and Teinbol (now an extinct village near Sor-nyor). The Vagla of Kunlog revered their Paramount Chief (KOR-ZEN) with the appropriate title as KUNLOG HEUHIN. The KUNLOG HEUHIN is the absolute power, and he is the supreme traditional leader in Kunlog. The KUNLOG HEUHIN enskins or ushers in several sub-chiefs in the Kunlog Traditional Area. KUNLOG HEUHIN is not answerable to any other traditional authority in the KTA. Kunlog Heu lands extend to Nyange and end at Teinbol near Sonyo (Sor-Nyor). KUNLOG HEUHIN performs the final traditional funeral rites of every Yagbonwura. Kunlog Heu oversees Kiyagbonwura in the past and present, from enskinment to funeral. KUNLOG HEUHIN is very sacred and revered. Archival records suggest several Chiefs have occupied the most sacred skin in Kunlog, dating to the 13th Century, with some notable past Heuhina such as the following:

Kunlog Heuhin Chii

Kunlog Heuhin Meeg

Kunlog Heuhin Cheerinbaal

Kunlog Heuhin Kahba

Kunlog Heuhin Geelon

Kunlog Heuhin Baakuuh (Kerewia)

Kunlog Heuhin Chonga (caretaker)

Kunlog Heuhin Myiri (Jiuiri)

Kunlog Heuhin Laagi (Langa)

Kunlog Heuhin Siakoni

Kunlog Heuhin Kani (Daanog)

Kunlog Heuhin Mahama Jimah Kwaja

Kunlog Heuhin Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga)

Kunlog is a very strong Vagla community where the customs and traditions of the Vagla tribe are strictly adhered to, and Kunlog people have high respect for their supreme Chief and Sub-chiefs. The Vagla three-tier system exists in Kunlog, namely Kor-Zen (Paramountcy), Kor-Zen-ni (Divisional Paramountcy) and Kor-Jija (Sub-Chiefs). The Kunlog Kor-Zen occupier goes with the appellation Siayo. The most senior, Yaa Siayo, is an ancient practice and still relevant in the 21st Century and beyond. The Kunlog Vagla are united, ready, and always stand with their leader.

Kunlog Traditional Area (KTA)

Kunlog Traditional Area of the Vagla Chieftaincy System is one of the senior-most seats of the Vagla Chiefs. The Kor-Zen is the Paramount Chief of the Kunlog Traditional Area (KTA), who is KUNLOG HEUHIN. The Kunlog Heuhin is the TINDANA OF THE KUNLOG TRADITIONAL AREA. The appellation of the Kunlog Heuhin is SIAYO. This represents the first tier of the Vagla Chieftaincy System.

The second tier in the hierarchy of authority in the Kunlog Traditional Area is the Kor-Zen-ni. The Kor-Zen-ni consists of three prominent chiefs in the KTA. The first two prominent sub-chiefs to the KUNLOG HEUHIN are Zagbere Koro (Chief Zagbere) and Sigtog Koro (Chief Sigtog). Per the customs and traditions of the Kunlog Traditional Area, the two are known as the GATE SKINS to the ultimate skin. The two prominent chiefs are the apparent heirs to the supreme skin KUNLOG HEUHIN. Every occupier of the KUNLOG HEUHIN comes from the two structures representing the two Royal Sal (Royal Gates) in Kunlog, known as Kori Sal and Sabizi Sal. There is a third powerful sub-chief in Kunlog, who is Kacha Na (Kacha Koro). The Kacha Na or Kacha Koro is responsible for the Sacred Yam Festival (Hii Falaa). This is a very important Yam Festival, and the Kacha Na usually performs it. Remember, Kacha Na or Kacha Koro is a sub-chief, who is below the supreme traditional Chief-KUNLOG HEUHIN. The KUNLOG HEUHIN authority is supreme, and the three prominent sub-chiefs are under the authority of the KUNLOG HEUHIN.

The third tier in the hierarchy of traditional authorities in the Kunlog Traditional Area is the Kor-Jiga. These are the lower or the starting points in the chieftaincy, and these lower-level chiefs are responsible for the newly formed communities that emerged within the KTA, and many of the communities are classified as ‘Settler’ communities within the traditional area. These lower chiefs assist the Kor-Zen and the Kor-Zen-ni in the performance of the annual Kunlog Heu Festival as well as the Yam Festival (Kunlog Kacha) known in Vaagli as Hii Falaa. Kunlog has several communities, such as Muu Bol, Yoli Bol, Kadanyina 1, 2, Wegu-Kura, among other communities.

Order of Leadership to the Kunlog Heu

The ORDER OF PRECESSING to the supreme deity of Kunlog, known as Kunlog Heu. The KUNLOG HEUHIN leads, and he is usually followed directly by Chief Zagbere (Zagbere Koro) and followed thirdly by Chief Chigtog (Sigtog Koro). This has been the traditional practice of Kunlog and has been observed for years. The Vagla people of Kunlog have deep respect for the Paramount Chief (KUNLOG HEUHIN) as the occupier of the seniormost skin as KOR-ZEN.

Line of Succession to Kunlog Heuhin

The line of succession has been around the two main sub-chiefs (Zagbere Koro and Chitog-Chigri Koro, shortened as Sigtog Koro). The traditional occupiers include Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) as the Zagbere Koro and followed by Chief Domyirimbe Tomah as the Sigtog Koro during the reign of the immediate Late KUNLOG HEUHIN Kwaja. These were the two prominent people occupying the gate skins as apparent heirs in line of succession to be the supreme traditional chief of Kunlog as KUNLOG HEUHIN. There has always been consensus on who succeeds as the KUNLOG HEUHIN between the two, and Chief Zagbere is always the first to be approached, then Chief Sigtog. Depending on the appropriate considerations and factors, one usually emerges by consensus as KUNLOG HEUHIN. This noble practice has been held for centuries in Kunlog.

Vagla chieftaincy conflicts are approached from three levels, namely the community level (the best level), outside the community, and the final stage at the Sonyo Native Court (for Tindana Matters).

Genesis of the Kulong Chieftaincy Crisis (COMMUNITY LEVEL)

In 2022-2023 (death and funeral), when the KUNLOG HEUHIN Mahama Jimah Kwaja joined his ancestors, there emerged a succession crisis between the two prominent sub-chiefs. This marked the start of the chieftaincy crisis- the passing of KUNLOG HEUHIN Mahama Jimah Kwaja. The next sub-chief to KUNLOG HEUHIN Mahama Kwaja was Zagbere Koro Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga). He has occupied the position for some two decades, performing the traditional role as a sub-chief. The next second sub-chief was Sigtog-Chigri Koro Domyirimbe Tomah, who also served for about four decades. This implies that Chief Domyirimbe was ushered into service before Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jija). By birth, that is age, Chief Domyirimbe is far older than Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga). However, Chief Domyirimbe is a son to Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) per their family ties in Kunlog. This implies that Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) is a father while Chief Domyirimbe is a son. This is a complexity of the two sub-chiefs in Kunlog. Amid the complexities, one thing was clear: the apparent heir was Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) for the following traditional reasons.

Chief Vug Jimah occupied the first line of succession, and that is Zagbere Koro to Heu

Secondly, Chief Vug Jimah was a father, and a father takes before a son per customs

Thirdly, both the Elders Council and the Queen Mothers Council were clear that it was the Zagbere Koro who was the first legitimate person to ascend the skin- KUNLOG HEUHIN. Only one Queen Mother dissented, and the person is Maa Hanie of the Chirinchaa lineage.

Also, the mantle of traditional authority, ie the staff/knife and sandals of the late KUNLOG HEUHIN, was traditionally handed over to the apparent hair Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga)

The second revered sub-chief, Chief Domyirimbe Tomah, did not contest the above factors or contest the choice of the first line in succession to the skin as Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga). The above factors, if they were observed, would have been a smooth transition or a peaceful enskinment process. However, some unfortunate developments occurred, and the process of enskinment of a new KUNLOG HEUHIN was stalled or erupted after the death of KUNLOG HEUHIN Kwaja.

The Chief Domyirimbe faction brought the following factors as reasons to oppose Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga)

Chief Domyirimbe Tomah's faction of the dispute alleged that Chief Vug Jimah secretly met them and said he (Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) was no more interested in becoming the KUNLOG HEUHIN for reasons of not having Male Children

The Chief Domyirimbe Tomah side alleged that Chief Vug Jimah again secretly confided in them that he does not have the financial capacity to be enskin as the KUNLOG HEUHIN

Also, the Chief Domyirimbe Tomah faction claimed that Chief Vug Jimah personally returned the traditional mantle of authority (regalia) to Chief Domyirimbe secretly and said he cannot take over as KUNLOG HEUHIN. That Chief Vug Jimah refused more than once.

Lastly, the Chief Domyirimbe Tomah faction of the conflict dispute claimed that one of the Members of the Queen Mothers Council opposed the nomination of Chief Vug Jimah. The opposing member of the Queen Mothers Council is Hanie, Chirinchaa lineage of Kunlog.

The above four factors/reasons or points constituted the main or key reasons or the traditional grounds that the Chief Domyirimbe Tomah faction used to challenge the nomination of the Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) as the legitimate KUNLOG HEUHIN by the Elders and Queen Mothers Councils. The Kunlog chieftaincy issue could not be resolved at the community level as the best resolution. Whenever a Vagla chieftaincy dispute is resolved within the Sal (gate) or community, it is the best resolution. It is known as Korbiizi Wia. That is the best place for the resolution of the Vagla chieftaincy issue. Beyond the community brings some complexities.

Vagla Chiefs Mediation (OUTSIDE COMMUNITY LEVEL)

Both factions (Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) and Chief Domyirimbe Tomah) in the Kunlog Chieftaincy dispute reposed or have shown high trust in the Vagla Chiefs for mediation. There are historical records or precedents of Vagla Chiefs outside Kunlog to mediate in resolving some differences over chieftaincy. The first of such mediation took place in Jang Heuhin Palace (Tindana of Jang), and the second case during the reign of Jang Koro Wiizi Kabaa. Two mediation roles were performed during the reign of Koro Bamara Luuge, and another after the Kunlog Hechan event (1890s), both mediations at the Koro Bamara Palace at Korubol (“Koori Bol”) in Beel (spelt currently as Bole). Dagbigu Heuhin Kapri Sorban also once played a mediation role in Kunlog. Thus, the 21st Century chieftaincy dispute in Kunlog is not new and not the first of such kind in the history of the Vagla Ancient Town of Kunlog (currently spelt Jelinkon). Thus, the mediation role of Members of the Koro Tindana Council (Koora Council or Vagla, Safalba, Choruba and Nomee Council (VASCAN) is appropriate and right. The Vagla Chiefs do not mediate anyhow; they only step in when the need arises, mostly based on invitation or request or based on urgent need from any Vagla community in the Savannah Region of Ghana. The Koro Tindana Council is a Council of the Aborigines tribes. The membership cut across almost all the districts of the Savannah Region, though more members are located in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole Municipal a few in the West Gonja Municipal. The Council members are KORO, others are TINDANA, or both titles are embedded in one Chief.

A Six-Member Vagla Chiefs Delegation was sent to Kunlog under the leadership of Gindaabol (Gentilpe) Koro Jara Bawi-Erlaa Baglinzum (Chair), Mandari Koro (Yiri Naa) Jara Kafinti II (Vice Chair), Gorbol (Grupe) Koro Jara Baakuuh (Member), Segezi (Seripe) (Koro Jara Awusi and Dagbigu Koro Jara Nabisunga Nakorli-dogri (Mediation Team Members / Delegation). The Chiefs were assisted by their able Secretary, Mr JK Ahiah. These highly revered Vagla Chiefs mediated by listening to both sides of the dispute for the sake of natural justice and equity. After listening to both sides, the Vagla Chiefs could not resolve the Kunlog Chieftaincy Dispute on the first visit, though the Vagla Chiefs heard of the King Maker's choice. There was a second visit with the hope of finding an amicable solution to the chieftaincy dispute between Chief Zagbere Koro Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) and Chief Sigtog Koro Domyirimbe Tomah.

At the second visit, the members reduced to a Five-Member Team of the Vagla Chiefs to Kunlog, the Vagla Chiefs reasoned and supported the decision of the Kunlog Council of Elders and the Majority Views of the Kunlog Queen Mothers Council that the legitimate KUNLOG HEUHIN was Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga). This point must be noted that the Vagla Chiefs' role in Kunlog has nothing to do with nomination and approval; the Vagla Chiefs only supported the Kunlog King Makers’ decision (The Council of Elders and the majority views of the Queen Mothers Council). Thus, the reason why the Kunlog people fully supported the nomination and approval of Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga). Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) was upheld by the Vagla Chiefs, who mediated in the conflict. But the Vagla Chiefs' mediation could not settle the dispute fully as Chief Domyirimbe's side appeared dissatisfied with the mediation team's role and therefore pursued other traditional structures outside the Vagla Chieftaincy System.

The Native Court of Sonyo (FINAL RESOLUTION LEVEL)

The third and final stage of the Vagla Chieftaincy Conflict Resolution Mechanism was triggered with the hope of finding an amicable solution to the Kunlog Chieftaincy Dispute. The case was heard at the NATIVE COURT OF SONYO. This Native Court of Sonyo, according to the supreme traditional law of Gonja (the 1930 Gonja Constitution), is the right place for handling TINDANA MATTERS. Both Parties to the Chieftaincy Disputes were invited to the NATIVE COURT OF SONYO for a hearing. Unfortunately, Chief Domyirimbe's side declined the invitation and did not appear before the appropriate traditional forum for the resolution of the Vagla Chieftaincy Dispute, that is, Tindana Matters. After deliberations upon deliberations, both sides were again invited for the judgment or verdict. The Chief Domyirimbe faction again declined to be in Sonyo. Meanwhile, the same faction earlier sought refuge in the Native Court of Sonyo, with the son of Chief Domyirimbe visiting Sonyo for mediation, but at the last stage, declined to participate in the Native Court of Sonyo meetings. The Native Court of Sonyo declared Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jimah) as the legitimate KUNLOG HEUHIN on 10/11/2023 by Vughin (Kasangwura) Siayo Kanalubi Gbesubu, Kupo Kuubu Gbolo Choribea, Sonyo Koro (Kajinwura) Jara Forgo Pentu) and Sonyowura Kanyiti I. This implies that the NATIVE COURT OF SONYO upheld the Kunlog Kingmakers' decision.

Some of the perspectives of the 1930 Gonja Constitution on Tindana matters are as follows:

1930 Gonja Constitution, p. 14, Cl. 44, Native Court of Senyon is the appropriate forum to handle Tindanas matters

The 1930 Gonja Constitution, page 9, clause 22, the Tindana of Senyo (Sonyo) takes precedence over all other Divisional Chiefs. Thus, Sonyo Tindana is the appropriate Forum.

The Koro Tindana Council and the people of Kunlog knew the Kunlog Chieftaincy dispute ended at the NATIVE COURT OF SONYO, where the verdict was announced and signed by the Tindana of Sonyo (Kizeehin (Kasangwura), Sonyo Koro (Jara-Kajinwura Forgo Pentu), Sonyo Kupo (Kuubu Choribe) and the Sonyowura Kanyinti I. This should ideally be the end of the Vagla chieftaincy of the Kunlog Traditional Area. But the dispute ended with a new twist, with a series of lawsuits (Two to three at the Bole District/Magistrate Court) and one lawsuit at the Tamale High Court against Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) and others. All these lawsuits, the Vagla Chiefs and the Elders of Kunlog engaged 2-3 Lawyers to represent them. All the lawsuits against Vug Jimah (Vug Jimah) and others were technically dismissed, and most of the reliefs of the plaintiff (Chief Domyirimbe Tomah) were denied/rejected at the Courts. The legal issues regarding the Vagla chieftaincy dispute in the Kunlog Traditional Area are discussed next.

NEW DEVELOPMENT IN VAGLA CHIEFTAINCY: THE SERIES OF LAWSUITS

Legal Suit 1: Case 1

Chief Domyirimbe Tomah filed a lawsuit against Chief Vug Jimah and his side members, who were Kunlog Elders at the Bole Magistrate Court on the 27th Day of October 2022, before His Worship Mr Edward Essel-District Magistrate, Bole, with Suit No. AI/4/2022.

Domyirimbe Tomah (Plaintiff) Vs 2. Bishop Sakara Laagi and 3 Others (Defendants)

The two main reliefs of the suit include the following:

That Domyirimbe (Plaintiff) is the legitimate Heuhin of Kunlog A perpetual Injunction against 4 Defenders from holding Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) as Heuhin

After sitting or adjourning, the Court finally came out with the Verdict on 4th November 2022: That the Plaintiff (Domyirimbe Tomah) suit is “found to have been filed at the wrong Forum”. The Plaintiff (Domyirimbe Tomah) “Suit dismissed”. Also, “cost of five hundred Ghana cedis (500GHC) entered for Defendants”. Defendants included Bishop Sakara and others of Chief Vug Jimah's side of the dispute.

The implications of Lawsuit 1 (Case 1) are that Chief Domyirimbe faction's resort to the Magistrate Court in Bole could not reverse the decision of the Kunlog King Makers (which consists of the Elders Council and the Majority support of the Queen Mothers Council) who nominated and approved Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) as the legitimate KUNLOG HEUHIN.

Legal Suit 2: Case 2

“In the District Magistrate Court at Bole held on Thursday, 22nd December 2022, before His Worship Mr Edward Essel- The District Magistrate” with Suit No. B14/33/2023.

Ghana Police Service- Sawla Vrs 1. Joseph Kipo Ahiah and Nine Others

The Chief Domyirimbe faction filed a Complaint at the Ghana Police Service at Sawla Police against the Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) and some Elders of Kunlog, including the Secretary to the Koro Tindana Council. This case 2 is directly connected to the Kunlog Chieftaincy Dispute.

The essence of Case 2 was for the respondents to sign a bond to ensure there is peace at Jelinkon.

That the respondents are “drumming of war in the Jelinkon Community” over the dispute. The Police are to ensure lives and property are protected in Kunlog (Jelinkon). The essence was to caution the Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) side and some members of the Vagla Chiefs who mediated in the Kunlog conflict, including the Gindaabol Koro Jara Baligzum.

The Bole Court, thereby on 23rd December 2022, bonded the members of Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga) for 12 months not to disturb the peace of the Kunlog Traditional Area.

Legal Suit 3 Case 3

“In the Superior Court of Judicature, In the High Court of Justice-Tamale- AD 2023”

Writ Issued from 30/11/2023, Suit No: NR/TLE/HC/E13/11/24

Domyiribe Tomah …………………….Plaintiff of Jelinkon House, Sawla

Vrs

Vug Jiga Jimah Valkoori Kani Valkoori Wenamu Joshua Babai Winamu Laagi Baliwaana Zoowii Moni Tunnu Bishop Simon Sakara Laagi Vaglikoori Alex Jimah Kipo Ahiah (Defendants/Respondents)

The plaintiff (Domyiribe Tomah) sought seven reliefs against Vug Jiga Jimah, principally:

That only a lineage of the Queen Mother Council (Hannie Chirinchaa lineage) is the right authority to appoint a Heuhin That the plaintiff (Domyirirmbe Tomah) is the rightly appointed Heuhin Declaration that the Vagla Chiefs do not have the authority to appoint a Heuhin That the defendants return the traditional regalia to the Priestly House/Shrine A perpetual injunction against respondent 1 for holding himself as Heuhin A perpetual injunction against respondents or their agents from appointing a Heuhin Cost including legal fees

The seven reliefs were not granted at the Tamale High Court, and the High Court considered the legal suit as not the appropriate place and that the issue should be resolved at the right traditional forum in line with Gonja. The right forum is clear in the 1930 Gonja Constitution; the appropriate traditional forum is the NATIVE COURT OF SONYO (p. 14, Cl. 44) for handling Tindana matters. It is important to note that the NATIVE COURT OF SONYO is the appropriate Forum in Gonja for handling Vagla and associated members' issues relating to spirits of the Land at the TINDANA NATIVE COURT at Sonyo. The Koro Tindana Members are law-abiding members, and in all the disputes, Vagla Chiefs complied with both traditional and court decisions and backed the legitimate Chief Vug Jimah (Vug Jiga), who was duly nominated and approved by Kunlog King Makers (Elders and Queen Mothers Councils) as the KUNLOG HEUHIN. May your reign be great to all!

Sources

Archival records:

1899. Report of the Northern Territories of Gold Coast. London: Office.

1908. The Native Customs Ordinance. This made the 'worshipping of other gods' punishable.

1911. Vagella People

1915. Letter to Acting D.C., Bole, to Commissioner, Southern Province 12/04/15. ADM.56/1/70.

1930. Gonja Constitution

1932. Rattray, R. S., Tribes of Ashanti Hinterland. Vols1-2 (London: 1932) - on Gur, Tindana

1968. The Vagla Chiefs Epistle to Local Authority.

1968. Levtzion, on the work of the Powerful Deity of Sonyo, but spelt Senyon, on page 65. 1987. Vagla Falaa Wia (Vagla History

2022-2023 Native Court of Sonyo Decision/Verdict on the Kunlog Heuhin Dispute

2022-2023 Court Documents-Bole Magistrate Court and Tamale High Court Lawsuits/Writs

CREDIT: KORO TINDANA COUNCIL, SAVANNAH REGION OF GHANA