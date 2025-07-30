Failure to revive Komenda Sugar Factory would be albatross on our necks – Atta-Mills warns government

Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA), Samuel Atta-Mills

The Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA), Samuel Atta-Mills, has warned that failure by the NDC government to urgently operationalize the Komenda Sugar Factory could become a major political and developmental liability.

Mr. Atta-Mills, who has been a consistent advocate for the factory’s revival since the previous Akufo-Addo administration, expressed hope that the Mahama-led government will follow through on its commitment.

During a visit to the factory earlier this year, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, outlined government’s plans to restart the factory and provide employment for residents of Komenda and surrounding communities, many of whom have migrated abroad for better opportunities.

She said "I have firm instructions from his Excellency, to do whatever it takes to use this factory to create the needed jobs and he’s also interested and her excellency is also interested in the full value chain, where at Komenda Sugar Factory, we will start planting sugarcane, crushing it and making sugar from here. The regional Minister, the MP and Nananom and my good self will work together on the instructions of his Excellency John Dramani Mahama to revamp Komenda Sugar Factory. We hope to extend the capacity once we start work. The plan for this factory is huge, and I’m sure that very soon we will see signs of work at this place."

Her assurances have rekindled optimism among the people of Komenda. Mr. Atta-Mills is urging the government to act quickly, saying the people are anxiously awaiting the factory’s operationalization.

In an interview with Nexus Broadcasting Network – Africa, the MP stated that the factory is fully ready for use.

According to him, "Komenda Sugar Factory is ready. The machines have all been fixed, the place has been cleaned up, what was rusted has been replaced and that factory is ready to produce sugar today. We did some test runs. We brought in raw sugar, we processed it and we produced some sugar and at some point, brought in private investors to get involved in it……..There was a 25-million-dollar Exim Bank facility that was never utilized. We could probably look into this and draw down on this facility, set up a mechanized unit around the Komenda Sugar Factory. This mechanized unit could be used to plough those lands around that area."

He further disclosed that the chiefs of Sefwi and Hemang have given them 20,000 acres of land for the farms. The factory itself, he said, would require about 10,000 to 15,000 acres, and the remaining land could be used to cultivate other products like cocoa. He emphasized that the mechanized unit would help ensure the sugarcane is cultivated to feed the factory.

Mr. Atta-Mills stressed the urgency of the situation and cautioned that any further delay could result in the factory becoming a long-term burden for the government. He reminded the NDC that the project was once used as a campaign promise that helped secure votes, cautioning "The burden is on us to make sure that Komenda Sugar Factory is up and going and producing lots of sugar for this country. So the burden is on us to make sure that we operationalize Komenda Sugar Factory and do it now. Otherwise, it will be an albatross on our necks."

Commissioned in 2016 at a cost of 35 million Dollars, the Komenda Sugar Factory has faced repeated setbacks, most notably the lack of a reliable supply of sugarcane. Despite ambitious plans to turn it into a major industrial and employment hub, it has remained inactive for years.

With renewed political will and commitment, however, the MP believes the factory still holds the potential to transform the fortunes of the Komenda area and restore it to its former industrial promise.