Bono Minister embarks on familiarization tour to government institutions

By Imoro T Ayibani II Contributor
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has embarked a familiarization tour to GRIDCo, Ghana Water Company Ltd, FDA, Bank of Ghana (BoG) and to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC-BAR) Bono Regional offices, and several other institutions in Sunyani to acquaint himself with the working conditions of such institutions that provides essential services towards improving the quality of lives of the people in the region.

While the Minister's visit aimed to foster collaboration and support for development initiatives in the Bono Region, the institutions pledged their unflinching support to him in developing the Bono Region. They encouraged him to carry out his duties diligently and leave a lasting impact in the region after his tenure of office. Some of the institutions introduced ongoing projects under their jurisdictions requiring the Minister's support and there were discussions, with the Minister throwing his support to help speed up their executions. Among such were water expansion projects, roads construction and reshaping projects, stable electricity projects in Sunyani and its environment and the provision of infrastructural facilities at educational institutions.

At the Regional Office of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Minister pledged his support to enhance their effectiveness. He was impressed by the dedication and expertise of the NACOC team, led by the Regional Commander, Principal Narcotics Control Officer (PNCO) Mr. Ernest Owusu Sarpong, in tackling complex issue that plays pivotal role in combating the scourge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the region. He assured them of facilitating the relocation of their office to a more suitable location to streamline their operations and bolster their efforts to curb drug trafficking and abuse. “As Regional Minister, I am committed to collaborating with NACOC to create a safer and healthier environment for the good people of Bono Region. Together as we strive forward, I’m confident we’ll make meaningful impact in the fight against narcotics and build a brighter future for our citizens”, he said.

Also at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Minister had an engagement with the management team to gained valuable insights into their critical role in regulating the petroleum downstream industry. He was impressed by the professionalism and expertise of the NPA staff working tirelessly to protect the interests of Ghanaian consumers. He noted he was committed to providing the required support to help address their challenges and assured NPA of collaboration to promote a robust and efficient petroleum industry that benefits the region.

At the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC BAR) in Sunyani, the Minister had an engagement with Regional Director Madam Christiana Kuma and her management. He received applause for promising to construct a half-kilometre deplorable road from the main road to the premises. He ordered the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani, Mr. Vincent Antwi Adjei to immediately deploy the DRIP equipment to reshape the road, while arrangements are made for the bitumen. The assurance stopped the staff who had mobilized communal labour among themselves to fill the potholes as recent rains has worsen their plight of using the road which was gradually becoming a dead trap.

Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa advises journalists to prioritize accurate and responsible reporting, emphasizing that precise and informed journalism is crucial for the region's development. He urges them to fact-check and verifies information before publishing to ensure accuracy and credibility. He advised the media to check and cross-check their facts in line with professional ethics in order to maintain high standards of journalism, promoting truth and accountability.

