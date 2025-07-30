ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ayine was Duffuor’s lawyer, he can’t now be his prosecutor – Martin Amidu

  Wed, 30 Jul 2025
Headlines Ayine was Duffuor’s lawyer, he can’t now be his prosecutor – Martin Amidu
WED, 30 JUL 2025

Martin Amidu has accused Attorney-General Dominic Ayine of a serious conflict of interest in his handling of the criminal case involving Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and others.

Amidu expressed concern over what he described as an “abuse of power” and “real likelihood of bias” in the recent entry of nolle prosequi that effectively discontinued the prosecution.

According to Amidu, Dominic Ayine previously served as legal counsel for Dr. Duffuor—the first accused person—and other defendants during the early stages of the case.

This, he argues, creates an ethical and legal conflict now that Ayine serves as the state’s chief prosecutor.

“The Attorney-General and former defence lawyer for the 1st and 2nd accused persons should have been upfront and honourably disclosed his previous professional relationship,” Amidu stated in an open letter available to MyNewsGh.

Amidu insists that Ayine should have recused himself from making prosecutorial decisions in a matter where he had earlier defended the very individuals now before the court.

He criticized Ayine for failing to allow the trial court to accept or reject any plea bargain or compensation agreement through the proper legal process, and instead choosing to unilaterally terminate the case via nolle prosequi.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens

2 hours ago

CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey Obu CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey O...

2 hours ago

Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case 

2 hours ago

Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama

2 hours ago

President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwuras Kingdom President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwura's Kingdom

2 hours ago

Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama

2 hours ago

Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at galamsey site Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at gala...

3 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu Nolle prosequi in Duffuor v Republic reeks of high corruption — Martin Amidu

3 hours ago

EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13 EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13

3 hours ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu My job at Petroleum Hub isn't a political appointment — Emefa Apawu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line