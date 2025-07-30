Ayine was Duffuor’s lawyer, he can’t now be his prosecutor – Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu has accused Attorney-General Dominic Ayine of a serious conflict of interest in his handling of the criminal case involving Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and others.

Amidu expressed concern over what he described as an “abuse of power” and “real likelihood of bias” in the recent entry of nolle prosequi that effectively discontinued the prosecution.

According to Amidu, Dominic Ayine previously served as legal counsel for Dr. Duffuor—the first accused person—and other defendants during the early stages of the case.

This, he argues, creates an ethical and legal conflict now that Ayine serves as the state’s chief prosecutor.

“The Attorney-General and former defence lawyer for the 1st and 2nd accused persons should have been upfront and honourably disclosed his previous professional relationship,” Amidu stated in an open letter available to MyNewsGh.

Amidu insists that Ayine should have recused himself from making prosecutorial decisions in a matter where he had earlier defended the very individuals now before the court.

He criticized Ayine for failing to allow the trial court to accept or reject any plea bargain or compensation agreement through the proper legal process, and instead choosing to unilaterally terminate the case via nolle prosequi.

