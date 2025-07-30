IGP Yohonu will go down as the worst IGP in Ghana’s history – Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has expressed deep concern about the country’s worsening security situation, warning that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) risks being remembered as the “worst ever” if urgent action is not taken.

“The level of insecurity is becoming worrying,” he said while speaking at the campaign launch of the New Patriotic Party in the Akwatia Constituency.

“If you don’t take care you’ll become the worst IGP ever.” His comments come in the wake of a spate of violent incidents across the country that have left many Ghanaians rattled.

Nana B specifically referenced a recent incident at Ablekuma, describing it as “worrying” and expressing shock at the lack of arrests made so far.

“What happened in Ablekuma was worrying. I’m shocked that they’ve not made any proper arrest,” he stated.

The former National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party further noted that residents of Akwatia would take their safety seriously if the state fails to act, though he clarified that this would not involve violence.

“We will protect ourselves in Akwatia, and nothing violent will happen,” he assured.

His comments are set against a broader backdrop of deadly violence in other parts of Ghana.

In recent weeks, communities in Asawase, Nalerigu, and Bawku have all been rocked by killings that have sparked public fear and calls for swift police intervention.

In Asawase, residents continue to grieve over the brutal killing of a young man under unclear circumstances. In Nalerigu and Bawku, recurring violent clashes have left several dead and wounded, with security agencies struggling to keep the peace.

-mynewsgh