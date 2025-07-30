ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP Yohonu will go down as the worst IGP in Ghana’s history – Nana B

  Wed, 30 Jul 2025
Politics IGP Yohonu will go down as the worst IGP in Ghana’s history – Nana B
WED, 30 JUL 2025

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has expressed deep concern about the country’s worsening security situation, warning that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) risks being remembered as the “worst ever” if urgent action is not taken.

“The level of insecurity is becoming worrying,” he said while speaking at the campaign launch of the New Patriotic Party in the Akwatia Constituency.

“If you don’t take care you’ll become the worst IGP ever.” His comments come in the wake of a spate of violent incidents across the country that have left many Ghanaians rattled.

Nana B specifically referenced a recent incident at Ablekuma, describing it as “worrying” and expressing shock at the lack of arrests made so far.

“What happened in Ablekuma was worrying. I’m shocked that they’ve not made any proper arrest,” he stated.

The former National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party further noted that residents of Akwatia would take their safety seriously if the state fails to act, though he clarified that this would not involve violence.

“We will protect ourselves in Akwatia, and nothing violent will happen,” he assured.

His comments are set against a broader backdrop of deadly violence in other parts of Ghana.

In recent weeks, communities in Asawase, Nalerigu, and Bawku have all been rocked by killings that have sparked public fear and calls for swift police intervention.

In Asawase, residents continue to grieve over the brutal killing of a young man under unclear circumstances. In Nalerigu and Bawku, recurring violent clashes have left several dead and wounded, with security agencies struggling to keep the peace.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens

2 hours ago

CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey Obu CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey O...

2 hours ago

Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case 

2 hours ago

Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama

2 hours ago

President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwuras Kingdom President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwura's Kingdom

2 hours ago

Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama

2 hours ago

Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at galamsey site Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at gala...

3 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu Nolle prosequi in Duffuor v Republic reeks of high corruption — Martin Amidu

3 hours ago

EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13 EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13

3 hours ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu My job at Petroleum Hub isn't a political appointment — Emefa Apawu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line