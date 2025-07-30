ModernGhana logo
Salesgirl jailed 10 years for hiding cocaine in underwear 

  Wed, 30 Jul 2025
An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 28-year-old salesgirl to 10 years' imprisonment for possessing cocaine concealed in her underwear.

Sumaiya Amidu was found guilty of unlawful possession of narcotic drugs after trial.

The court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo, also imposed a fine of GHC120,000.

In default, she will serve an additional three years.

Amidu was arrested on March 15, 2022, at Abbosey Okai Sabon Zongo following intelligence gathered by officers of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, CID Headquarters.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, Amidu was picked up at a cosmetic store where a search revealed 165 gold foil wraps of cocaine, weighing 7.1940 grammes, concealed in her underwear.

In her caution statement, Amidu admitted the drugs were found on her but claimed they were handed to her by one Dauda to keep.

She, however, refused to assist the police in locating him.

Forensic analysis confirmed the substance as cocaine, leading to her prosecution and subsequent conviction.

