Le Court Pienaar regains lead of women's Tour de France after winning stage 5

By Paul Myers - RFI
WED, 30 JUL 2025
Kim Le Court Pienaar held off the challenge of the 2023 champion Demi Vollering on Wednesday to claim the fifth stage of the 2025 women's Tour de France and retake overall lead of the race. The victory also furnished the 29-year-old Mauritian with the accolade of first African to win a stage at the race which was launched in 2022.

After the second day of racing on 27 July, the AG Insurance-Soudal Team cyclist became the first African to wear the yellow jersey of the race leader.

She lost the honour after stage three to the Dutch rider Marianne Vos who held onto the vest until Wednesday's 168.km run between between Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope and Guéret in central France.

Le Court Pienaar completed the course in three hours, 54 minutes and seven seconds. Anna Van der Breggen was third.

Four other cyclists, including France's Olympic cross-country champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and the 2024 champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney, were attributed the same time as Le Court Pienaar.

“We came in with a clear plan, first to stay safe," Le Court Pienaar told Eurosport. "It was difficult because it was flat and fast, a lot of big crashes … then the big goal was to take the bonus sprint, which I managed to do, then try for the victory.

"It was difficult in the finish, I went around the corner in front and it was a bit further than I expected, but my kick was the best in the group."

Le Court Pienaar will start the sixth stage between Clermont Ferrand and Amebert 18 seconds ahead of Ferrand-Prévot and 23 seconds ahead of third-placed Vollering who underwent two tests for concussion after falling in a crash during Monday's third stage.

"It was a very punchy stage," Ferrand-Prévot told Eurosport. “Maybe a bit too much for me. I was happy to finish at the front.

"In the end it's a pretty good day for us. We didn't lose time on general classification so it's perfect. I am feeling good and am looking forward to the uphill stages."

Niewiadoma-Phinney lies 24 seconds adrift of Le Court Pienaar in fourth.

The race culminates on 3 August with a 124.1km hike through the mountains between Praz-sur-Arly and Châtel.

