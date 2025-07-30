Our Party Boys

Some years back, I had the privilege of meeting a distinguished High Court judge who, over time, became a very close friend. During one of our conversations, she shared something Insightful - though, admittedly, at the time, I nodded politely without truly reflecting on its weight. I suppose I was simply astonished by her status: an influential woman in the legal world whom I was eager to connect with. Anyway, my piece is on...

She said to me: “You must have three kinds of friends in life - one with wealth and influence, another who is your equal, and the last, someone you can send and rely on for your errands and needs. In other words, have a friend above you, one equal to you, and one below you.”

Her words did not strike me deeply then. But today, they echo loudly in my mind as I observe the disturbing trends in our political space - particularly the recent violence surrounding electoral processes. Usually perpetrated by...

A few days ago, there was a rerun of elections at some polling station in the Ablekuma North constituency.

Unfortunately, as has become all too common in our politics, the election was marred by violence, with the two major political parties pointing accusing fingers at each other and each side spinning narratives to suit their interests.

Political violence, sadly, is nothing new in our democracy. These brutal acts are often perpetrated by groups of young men, organized and in some cases funded by the very politicians who stand to gain. Yet, you will rarely see the children, siblings, or relatives of those politicians at the frontlines of the chaos. Instead, it is always our less-privileged brothers - and sometimes sisters - who are recruited, used, and ultimately abandoned when the dust settles. I guess, they are those referred to as...

I was particularly shocked and disheartened to hear some senior and supposedly respected political figures declare publicly during and after the Ablekuma North by-election: “Our boys are ready for them; our boys should carry guns and every available weapon to the anticipated by-election in Akwatia.

We will show them that we have the men, that we are not cowards, that we do not fear guns or death.” We will command...

At that moment, I paused to reflect: who are these boys, men, and so-called warriors that the politicians refer to? Which category of friend do they fall into - the friend above us, the equal, or the one below? Clearly, these young men are being relegated to that last category : used as pawns to fight battles that bring them no reward and leave them broken - or worse.

It’s disheartening that only a few of these young men are beginning to see through this exploitation. I mean, ...

I recently came across a viral video on social media where some of these “political boys” confessed to being used for violence and discarded when their usefulness expired.

Their stories were horrifying - accounts of crimes they were manipulated into committing, lives shattered, some even losing their lives in the process.

My dilemma remains: are these young ones learning from the painful lessons of the past? Or will they, yet again, allow themselves to be used as tools of destruction? For how long will they continue to be...

As the drums of war seem to beat louder in anticipation of the Akwatia by-election, I can’t help but wonder what answers Akwatia holds to my questions.

Like the tale of two mighty horses locked in a fierce fight while the helpless grass suffers beneath their hooves, so it is when things spiral out of control.

Depending on who wields political power at the time, the police often become the grass - trampled, bruised, and voiceless under the weight of the struggle.

When the police acts, their labeled unprofessional, when they don't, their said to be negligent, and supporting the government in power. The doings of...

But who speaks for the police? Who even pauses to listen to their side of the story? It’s a quiet sorrow, and truly, it is sad.

This has, to a large extent, dampened the morale and spirit of the police. If care is not taken, it could leave them feeling idle, disheartened, and less proactive in carrying out their duties.

To my fellow young people, I say: refuse to be used. Your life is worth more than the selfish ambitions of politicians. You have the power to demand accountability, to insist on peace, to rise above being pawns in a game that leaves you with nothing but scars. Reject the tag...

And to our political parties and their leaders: let us practice the tolerance we preach. Power is meaningless if it is bought with blood and chaos. Let us prove to the world - and to ourselves - that we can compete honorably, disagree respectfully, and put the collective good above personal gain.

Elections should be about ideas, about vision, about who can serve the people better - not about who can mobilize the most violence.

Let’s choose peace. Let’s choose tolerance. Let’s choose to value every life - because no office, no seat, no position is worth the life of a single Ghanaian.

While I struggle to truly know who “” are, one thing remains painfully clear - these are young men, and sometimes even young women, the forgotten souls. They are treated as third-class friends - used when needed, discarded when not, abandoned without a thought.

You deserve better, don’t let yourself become just another...

Writer : Sattey Yaw Stephen, from Aflao in the Volta Region, is a dynamic leader and public servant. He is the current SRC President and a governing council member of African University of Communications And Business (AUCB), Chairperson of the Recreational Committee of GUPS, and a member of the 58th NUGS Central Committee, and a NEC member of PUSAG, championing student advocacy nationally. Beyond student leadership, he serves as a Police Inspector with the NFPU and is a former Station Officer of the Aflao FPU, dedicated to peace and security.