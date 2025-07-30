ModernGhana logo
EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13

WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that people who want to contest in the upcoming Akwatia parliamentary by-election can download nomination forms from its website (www.ec.gov.gh) starting today, July 30 until August 13.

According to the Commission, completed nomination forms are to be submitted in person at the Denkyembour District Office between Monday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 13.

Submission times are from 9:00am to 12:00pm, and from 2:00pm to 5:00pm daily.

“The nomination forms for each candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters as proposer and seconder, and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the constituency as assenting to the nomination,” the EC stated in a statement dated July 30.

It added that the filing fee for each candidate is GH₵10,000 but female candidates and persons with disabilities will pay a reduced fee of GH₵7,500.

This follows the EC’s official announcement that the Akwatia by-election will be held on Tuesday, September 2.

The by-election has become necessary following the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the area, Ernest Yaw Kumi, after a short illness in early July.

“In accordance with Article 112(5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a by-election in the constituency on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025,” the statement signed by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa said.

