Akwatia by-election to be held on September 2 — EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the parliamentary by-election in the Akwatia constituency will be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

This follows the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, who passed away in early July after a short illness.

In a statement dated July 30 and signed by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, the Commission said it will receive nomination forms from interested candidates at its Denkyembour District Office from Monday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 13.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that, following the unfortunate death of the Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, Hon. Ernest Kumi, the seat of the Constituency in Parliament has become vacant. In accordance with Article 112(5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a by-election in the Constituency on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025,” the statement read.

It added that nomination forms can be downloaded from the EC’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) between July 30 and August 13.

“The Nomination Forms for each candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters as proposer and seconder, and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the constituency as assenting to the nomination.

“The filing fee for the election is Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000.00) per candidate. However, the filing fee for female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) is Seven Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS7,500.00),” the statement added.