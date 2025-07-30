ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 30 Jul 2025 Elections

Akwatia by-election to be held on September 2 — EC

Akwatia by-election to be held on September 2 — EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the parliamentary by-election in the Akwatia constituency will be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

This follows the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, who passed away in early July after a short illness.

In a statement dated July 30 and signed by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, the Commission said it will receive nomination forms from interested candidates at its Denkyembour District Office from Monday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 13.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that, following the unfortunate death of the Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, Hon. Ernest Kumi, the seat of the Constituency in Parliament has become vacant. In accordance with Article 112(5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a by-election in the Constituency on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025,” the statement read.

It added that nomination forms can be downloaded from the EC’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) between July 30 and August 13.

“The Nomination Forms for each candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters as proposer and seconder, and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the constituency as assenting to the nomination.

“The filing fee for the election is Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000.00) per candidate. However, the filing fee for female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) is Seven Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS7,500.00),” the statement added.

730202563901-g30n1r5edx-akwatia-by-election

730202563913-23041q5dcx-akwatia-by-election-

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens

8 minutes ago

CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey Obu CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey O...

14 minutes ago

Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case 

14 minutes ago

Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama

17 minutes ago

President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwuras Kingdom President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwura's Kingdom

17 minutes ago

Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama

17 minutes ago

Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at galamsey site Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at gala...

1 hour ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu Nolle prosequi in Duffuor v Republic reeks of high corruption — Martin Amidu

1 hour ago

EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13 EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13

1 hour ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu My job at Petroleum Hub isn't a political appointment — Emefa Apawu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line