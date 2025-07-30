Traditional leader urges churches to invest in the youth

Nana Kumasah Krampah II, the esteemed Omankrado of Gomoa Asempayin and Divisional Omankrado has called on the churches to shift its focus from investing in grand church buildings to empowering the youth.

Delivering a thought-provoking statement at the official opening ceremony of the 64th/9th Biennial General meeting of the Connexional Lay movement, in Tema last Friday, Nana Kumasah Krampah II emphasized the importance of supporting young people in their development.

The theme of the meeting, "Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity," provided a fitting backdrop for the traditional leader's timely intervention.

As an extraordinary philanthropist, businessman, and distinguished traditional leader, Nana Kumasah Krampah II, who doubles as the Amankrakuahen of Gomoa Assin traditional council, brings a unique perspective to the discussion. His experiences in various spheres of life have given him insight into the needs of the youth and the role that the church can play in supporting them.

"By prioritizing youth empowerment, the church can help young people develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on the community and society at large," he stated.

Nana Kumasah Krampah II's statement is a clarion call to the Methodist Church Ghana including other churches to reassess its priorities and consider the needs of the youth.

"By investing in young people, the church can help them grow into mature Christians who are equipped to make a positive difference in the world. This approach can also help to ensure that the church remains relevant and vibrant, with a strong foundation for the future," he stressed.

"By focusing on the development of young people, the church can help them deepen their faith and become more effective disciples. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on the community and beyond, as young people become agents of positive change," he emphasised.