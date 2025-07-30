ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 30 Jul 2025 Social News

Traditional leader urges churches to invest in the youth

By Nicholas Akussah
Traditional leader urges churches to invest in the youth

Nana Kumasah Krampah II, the esteemed Omankrado of Gomoa Asempayin and Divisional Omankrado has called on the churches to shift its focus from investing in grand church buildings to empowering the youth.

Delivering a thought-provoking statement at the official opening ceremony of the 64th/9th Biennial General meeting of the Connexional Lay movement, in Tema last Friday, Nana Kumasah Krampah II emphasized the importance of supporting young people in their development.

The theme of the meeting, "Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity," provided a fitting backdrop for the traditional leader's timely intervention.

As an extraordinary philanthropist, businessman, and distinguished traditional leader, Nana Kumasah Krampah II, who doubles as the Amankrakuahen of Gomoa Assin traditional council, brings a unique perspective to the discussion. His experiences in various spheres of life have given him insight into the needs of the youth and the role that the church can play in supporting them.

"By prioritizing youth empowerment, the church can help young people develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on the community and society at large," he stated.

Nana Kumasah Krampah II's statement is a clarion call to the Methodist Church Ghana including other churches to reassess its priorities and consider the needs of the youth.

"By investing in young people, the church can help them grow into mature Christians who are equipped to make a positive difference in the world. This approach can also help to ensure that the church remains relevant and vibrant, with a strong foundation for the future," he stressed.

"By focusing on the development of young people, the church can help them deepen their faith and become more effective disciples. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on the community and beyond, as young people become agents of positive change," he emphasised.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 25% as inflation falls, cedi strengthens

52 minutes ago

CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey Obu CID, GTEC arrest ‘unaccredited’ Nyarkotey University founder Raphael Nyarkotey O...

58 minutes ago

Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case Agradaa, associate file notice of plea bargain in naked photo case 

58 minutes ago

Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama Buipe Inland Port to be fully operationalized soon — Mahama

1 hour ago

President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwuras Kingdom President Mahama commends peaceful nature of Yagbonwura's Kingdom

1 hour ago

Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama Yagbonwura pays historic visit to President Mahama

1 hour ago

Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at galamsey site Two National Security Officers, one other arrested for alleged extortion at gala...

2 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu Nolle prosequi in Duffuor v Republic reeks of high corruption — Martin Amidu

2 hours ago

EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13 EC opens nominations for Akwatia by-election from July 30 to August 13

2 hours ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu My job at Petroleum Hub isn't a political appointment — Emefa Apawu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line