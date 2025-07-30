ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s economy has moved from intensive care to physiotherapy in 6 months — Joe Jackson

WED, 30 JUL 2025
Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

The Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has asserted that Ghana’s economy has made modest gains in the past six months, moving from a state of intensive care to physiotherapy.

The finance expert observed that the country experienced an economic quagmire in 2022, through to 2024 which forced many citizens into hardships.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, July 30, likened the economic recovery process to a patient gradually healing after a near-death experience.

“Ghana’s economy can be likened to a sick patient who suffered a stroke. In 2022 and 2023, we were in the throes of a lot of pain. It was an intense problem. But by the end of 2024, things were getting better. We’ve moved from intensive care in six months to physiotherapy,” he said.

His comment comes amid ongoing exchanges between the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over who deserves credit for the current state of the economy.

The NPP, following the presentation of the mid-year budget review, argues that its previous interventions laid the foundation for the recovery, but the NDC insists the economy it inherited was in crisis and that its policies are responsible for the turnaround.

Commenting on the debate, Mr. Jackson said both sides must avoid selective comparisons and instead focus on the facts.

“You can’t be talking about forex rates on one hand and turning around and comparing it and saying that it never got to 15 or 17… So let’s stop comparing apples and oranges. If you’re going to compare Bank of Ghana rates, let’s stick to that,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

