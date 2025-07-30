“DL is truly the GOAT" — Ghana Drunkards Association mourns Daddy Lumba

The Ghana Drunkards Association has paid an emotional tribute to the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, following reports of his passing.

The group described his death as a monumental loss to the Ghanaian entertainment industry and the world of music at large.

In a statement signed by the association’s president, Moses Onyah, the group celebrated Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy and his lasting impact on Ghana’s cultural and social life. “DL is truly the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT),” the statement read. “His music resonated with people from all walks of life and continues to be a cultural treasure for Ghanaians worldwide.”

The association lauded the prolific artist for his expansive catalogue, spanning more than 200 songs that cut across gospel, highlife, reggae, political commentary, and even rap. They emphasized that Daddy Lumba’s music was not only entertaining but deeply reflective of the everyday experiences of ordinary Ghanaians.

The Drunkards Association made special mention of his 1999 hit Eko Den, recalling how the song struck a chord with many in their community. In the song, Daddy Lumba urged listeners not to hastily judge individuals who drink—an act the association described as “empathetic” and “timely,” noting that it reflected his keen sensitivity to societal issues.

Extending their condolences to the bereaved family—particularly his wife and children—the association offered prayers for comfort and strength. They also appealed to their members to show restraint during this time of mourning. “DL, we love you and wish you had stayed a bit longer to keep entertaining us with your smooth and incomparable songs. But your maker loves you best,” the statement concluded.

Daddy Lumba, whose music career has inspired generations, remains a towering figure in Ghana’s musical history. His songs continue to echo through homes, taverns, and public spaces—cementing his legacy as a true icon of highlife music.