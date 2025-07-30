ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“DL is truly the GOAT" — Ghana Drunkards Association mourns Daddy Lumba

General News “DL is truly the GOAT — Ghana Drunkards Association mourns Daddy Lumba
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Ghana Drunkards Association has paid an emotional tribute to the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, following reports of his passing.

The group described his death as a monumental loss to the Ghanaian entertainment industry and the world of music at large.

In a statement signed by the association’s president, Moses Onyah, the group celebrated Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy and his lasting impact on Ghana’s cultural and social life. “DL is truly the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT),” the statement read. “His music resonated with people from all walks of life and continues to be a cultural treasure for Ghanaians worldwide.”

The association lauded the prolific artist for his expansive catalogue, spanning more than 200 songs that cut across gospel, highlife, reggae, political commentary, and even rap. They emphasized that Daddy Lumba’s music was not only entertaining but deeply reflective of the everyday experiences of ordinary Ghanaians.

The Drunkards Association made special mention of his 1999 hit Eko Den, recalling how the song struck a chord with many in their community. In the song, Daddy Lumba urged listeners not to hastily judge individuals who drink—an act the association described as “empathetic” and “timely,” noting that it reflected his keen sensitivity to societal issues.

Extending their condolences to the bereaved family—particularly his wife and children—the association offered prayers for comfort and strength. They also appealed to their members to show restraint during this time of mourning. “DL, we love you and wish you had stayed a bit longer to keep entertaining us with your smooth and incomparable songs. But your maker loves you best,” the statement concluded.

Daddy Lumba, whose music career has inspired generations, remains a towering figure in Ghana’s musical history. His songs continue to echo through homes, taverns, and public spaces—cementing his legacy as a true icon of highlife music.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Government condemns attempted arrest of JoyNews reporter, orders immediate probe

1 hour ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu I left journalism to the corporate world because of my children, health issues —...

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Ghana’s economy has moved from intensive care to physiotherapy in 6 months — Joe...

1 hour ago

Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to public Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to publi...

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Funds for construction of petroleum hub should be redirected to revive TOR — Fra...

3 hours ago

Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — Ahiagbah tells Mahama Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — ...

3 hours ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

5 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line