ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to public

Social News Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to public
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has appealed to the public to cooperate and support efforts to restore calm in Bawku and surrounding communities.

This comes in the wake of renewed violence in the area, which has led to multiple killings in recent weeks. Among the casualties are students on Senior High School campuses—incidents that have triggered national concern and condemnation.

Military Public Relations Officer, Naval Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, noted that some accusations have been made against the military, alleging it protects personnel who commit offences.

She dismissed these claims, describing them as attempts to derail their operations.

“There have been some reports which have been investigated, and when personnel are found guilty, the military follows laid-down procedures—no one is left off the hook,” she stated.

“And some of these comments are also meant to derail our efforts. So, our appeal to the media and the good people of the area is that they should support the military to achieve this aim. The aim is to ensure that our country is safe and peaceful for all of us to go about our daily jobs,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces says it has transitioned from peacekeeping to peace enforcement operations in Bawku and its environs.

According to GAF, this new phase, directed by President John Dramani Mahama, has become necessary due to continued attacks by armed elements, leading to reprisal killings and a pattern of insecurity that threatens not just Bawku but national peace.

“Ghana Armed Forces operations during this period will be conducted in areas including Bawku, Binduri, Nalerigu and Zebilla. This peace enforcement phase will see the military undertake robust and purposeful operations that will enhance community protection while ensuring sanity returns to affected areas,” a GAF statement read.

The military further cautioned that it will use all necessary force to restore law and order and urged residents to comply with all directives, including restrictions.

The curfew in the affected areas is now from 2:00pm to 6:00am and will be strictly enforced.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Government condemns attempted arrest of JoyNews reporter, orders immediate probe

1 hour ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu I left journalism to the corporate world because of my children, health issues —...

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Ghana’s economy has moved from intensive care to physiotherapy in 6 months — Joe...

1 hour ago

Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to public Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to publi...

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Funds for construction of petroleum hub should be redirected to revive TOR — Fra...

3 hours ago

Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — Ahiagbah tells Mahama Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — ...

3 hours ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

5 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line