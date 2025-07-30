Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to public

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has appealed to the public to cooperate and support efforts to restore calm in Bawku and surrounding communities.

This comes in the wake of renewed violence in the area, which has led to multiple killings in recent weeks. Among the casualties are students on Senior High School campuses—incidents that have triggered national concern and condemnation.

Military Public Relations Officer, Naval Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, noted that some accusations have been made against the military, alleging it protects personnel who commit offences.

She dismissed these claims, describing them as attempts to derail their operations.

“There have been some reports which have been investigated, and when personnel are found guilty, the military follows laid-down procedures—no one is left off the hook,” she stated.

“And some of these comments are also meant to derail our efforts. So, our appeal to the media and the good people of the area is that they should support the military to achieve this aim. The aim is to ensure that our country is safe and peaceful for all of us to go about our daily jobs,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces says it has transitioned from peacekeeping to peace enforcement operations in Bawku and its environs.

According to GAF, this new phase, directed by President John Dramani Mahama, has become necessary due to continued attacks by armed elements, leading to reprisal killings and a pattern of insecurity that threatens not just Bawku but national peace.

“Ghana Armed Forces operations during this period will be conducted in areas including Bawku, Binduri, Nalerigu and Zebilla. This peace enforcement phase will see the military undertake robust and purposeful operations that will enhance community protection while ensuring sanity returns to affected areas,” a GAF statement read.

The military further cautioned that it will use all necessary force to restore law and order and urged residents to comply with all directives, including restrictions.

The curfew in the affected areas is now from 2:00pm to 6:00am and will be strictly enforced.