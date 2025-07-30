GNAFF commends President Mahama for import duty waiver on agric machinery

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) has commended President John Dramani Mahama for his plans to introduce an import duty waiver on agricultural and agro-processing machinery, describing it as “bold and progressive.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: July 29, 2025

From: Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF)

Contact: 0246707391 | [email protected]

GNAFF Applauds President Mahama for Import Duty Waiver on Agricultural Machinery

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) extends its deepest appreciation to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, for his bold and progressive announcement of an import duty waiver on agricultural and agro-processing machinery, declared on July 28, 2025.

This policy marks a significant milestone in the advancement of agriculture and fisheries in Ghana. It comes at a crucial time when farmers and fisherfolk across the nation are calling for greater access to affordable and efficient farming tools, equipment, and mechanized services.

The removal of import duties on critical machinery such as tractors, harvesters, planters, irrigation systems, and agro-processing equipment will not only lower production costs but also enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve value addition within the sector.

GNAFF views this as a major boost to the agricultural economy, as it paves the way for modernization, youth involvement in farming, and increased private sector investment. It will also strengthen food security and rural livelihoods while driving Ghana’s competitiveness in both local and international markets.

We particularly commend the strategic decision to set up 11 agricultural mechanization service centers with over 600 machines under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture—ensuring that this policy benefits not just importers but also farmers at the grassroots level.

In addition, the emphasis on revamping the GRATIS Foundation to promote local fabrication of machinery aligns perfectly with our long-term vision for a self-reliant agricultural sector that creates jobs and builds resilience

About GNAFF

Established in 1992, the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) represents the collective voice of Ghana’s farmers and fisherfolk. We are committed to advocacy, welfare, and the sustainable development of the agricultural and fisheries sectors across all regions of Ghana.

Signed,

Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu II

Spokesperson

GNAFF – Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen

