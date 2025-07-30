ModernGhana logo
GNAFF commends President Mahama for import duty waiver on agric machinery

GNAFF commends President Mahama for import duty waiver on agric machinery

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) has commended President John Dramani Mahama for his plans to introduce an import duty waiver on agricultural and agro-processing machinery, describing it as “bold and progressive.”

GNAFF holds the view that this intervention marks a significant milestone in the advancement of agriculture and fisheries in Ghana as it comes at a crucial time when farmers and fisherfolk across the nation are calling for greater access to affordable and efficient farming tools, equipment, and mechanized services.

In a statement signed by Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu II, the Spokesperson of the Association, it noted that the removal of import duties on critical machinery such as tractors, harvesters, planters, irrigation systems, and agro-processing equipment will not only lower production costs but also enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve value addition within the sector.

“GNAFF views this as a major boost to the agricultural economy, as it paves the way for modernization, youth involvement in farming, and increased private sector investment. It will also strengthen food security and rural livelihoods while driving Ghana’s competitiveness in both local and international markets,” he added.

Please find attached the full text of the GNAFF Press Release

This policy marks a significant milestone in the advancement of agriculture and fisheries in Ghana. It comes at a crucial time when farmers and fisherfolk across the nation are calling for greater access to affordable and efficient farming tools, equipment, and mechanized services.

The removal of import duties on critical machinery such as tractors, harvesters, planters, irrigation systems, and agro-processing equipment will not only lower production costs but also enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve value addition within the sector.

GNAFF views this as a major boost to the agricultural economy, as it paves the way for modernization, youth involvement in farming, and increased private sector investment. It will also strengthen food security and rural livelihoods while driving Ghana's competitiveness in both local and international markets.

GNAFF views this as a major boost to the agricultural economy, as it paves the way for modernization, youth involvement in farming, and increased private sector investment. It will also strengthen food security and rural livelihoods while driving Ghana’s competitiveness in both local and international markets.

We particularly commend the strategic decision to set up 11 agricultural mechanization service centers with over 600 machines under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture—ensuring that this policy benefits not just importers but also farmers at the grassroots level.

In addition, the emphasis on revamping the GRATIS Foundation to promote local fabrication of machinery aligns perfectly with our long-term vision for a self-reliant agricultural sector that creates jobs and builds resilience

