Funds for construction of petroleum hub should be redirected to revive TOR — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticised government’s decision to construct a 20,000-acre Petroleum Hub in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

He describes the project, initiated under the previous NPP government, as a misplaced priority, arguing that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), which is supposed to refine fuel locally, has been left in a dilapidated state for years and deserves urgent attention.

In a social media post on Wednesday, July 30, the policy analyst questioned the rationale behind the government’s plan to invest over US$60 billion in the Petroleum Hub while TOR remains dysfunctional.

He believes redirecting the funds towards reviving TOR will help reduce the cost of fuel for Ghanaians.

“So, what is the essence of this Petroleum Hub? Building a whole multimillion dollar petroleum chemical industry when you can’t refine fuel? TOR, which is supposed to refine fuel, has been pillaged and plundered by the former government, and it needs resuscitation,” Mr. Cudjoe stated.

He added, “Please let’s focus on building TOR and avoid creating shells that waste resources. All the funding from NPA and BOST towards this white elephant in the making must be redirected to helping TOR in order to minimise our collective fuel cost.”

Meanwhile, the government recently signed a US$12 billion agreement with the TCP-UIC Consortium for the first phase of the Petroleum Hub project.

The consortium comprises Touchstone Capital Group Holdings Ltd., UIC Energy Ghana Ltd., China Wuhan Engineering Co. Ltd., and China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co. Ltd.

The project seeks to position Ghana as the leading destination for energy trading in the West African sub-region.

Government says the Petroleum Hub will accelerate growth in the downstream petroleum sector by creating jobs, attracting foreign direct investment, and boosting energy security.

Key infrastructure under the project includes three refineries, five petrochemical plants, 10 million cubic metres of storage facilities, jetties, and port infrastructure.

