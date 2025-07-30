ModernGhana logo
Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — Ahiagbah tells Mahama

WED, 30 JUL 2025

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to dismiss Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine and revoke the appointment of Deputy Health Minister-designate Dr. Grace Ayensu over what he describes as integrity concerns.

Mr. Ahiagbah accused the Attorney General and Minister for Justice of engaging in a conflict of interest following his decision to enter a nolle prosequi in the criminal case between the Republic v Duffuor and seven others, relating to the collapse of uniBank.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, July 30, he claimed that Dr. Ayine had previously represented Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the lead accused in the case, and was therefore unfit to make legal decisions on behalf of the state in matters involving the Duffuors.

“There are several integrity questions regarding the Attorney-General’s involvement in the uniBank case, such as conflict of interest and double-dipping. The Attorney-General, who is reportedly a lawyer for Dr. Duffuor & Co., is unqualified on conflict of interest grounds to negotiate on behalf of Ghanaians with the Duffuors,” he stated.

“Mr. President, are you aware that Dr. Dominic Ayine, your Attorney-General, has represented the interests of the Duffuors in the past or present? If you know this, then allowing the Attorney-General’s sweetheart deal—where the Duffuors would walk away with 40% of the money considered to have been obtained unlawfully—amounts to your endorsement of unethical conduct,” he added.

Turning his attention to Dr. Grace Ayensu, recently approved by Parliament as Deputy Minister for Health, Mr. Ahiagbah referenced allegations that she faked her academic credentials.

“The second integrity concern involves Madam Grace Ayensu, your Deputy Minister-designate for Health, who misrepresented her professional credentials. Sir, it is best not to go into further detail about this matter. However, there must be consequences for her deliberate embellishment of her qualifications,” he wrote.

Mr. Ahiagbah cautioned that such integrity issues weaken public trust in the government and its leadership.

“These integrity issues contribute to the perception that your government lacks credibility and is highly susceptible to corruption. These conduct undermines the efforts and investments to establish the Code of Conduct for your appointees. The solution, Sir, is to take decisive action to punish and deter,” he emphasised.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

