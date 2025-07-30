ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Austrian Ambassador pledges support to NACOC in fight against illicit drug trafficking

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Social News Austrian Ambassador pledges support to NACOC in fight against illicit drug trafficking
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Austrian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Jürgen Heissel, has pledged his country’s support to Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in its ongoing fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He made these remarks during a courtesy visit by NACOC’s Director-General, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, and his deputies on Monday in Accra.

The Ambassador acknowledged Ghana’s efforts in implementing United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) conventions, describing them as a motivating factor for Austria’s collaboration with NACOC in launching its planned programmes and activities, aimed primarily at combating illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

“Ghana’s active participation in established programmes and activities, as well as its implementation of UNODC conventions, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, underscores the importance of strengthening effective collaboration,” he stated.

He assured that his doors are always open to NACOC management for discussions on idea-sharing and enhancing capacity-building opportunities through collaboration with sister agencies in Austria.

He emphasised Austria’s willingness to support initiatives that would enhance the Commission’s retooling efforts.

“The Embassy will liaise with the appropriate authorities in Vienna to consider providing support to NACOC’s Canine Department, particularly in terms of logistics and other accessories that will improve the working conditions of the dogs,” H.E. Heissel stated.

On his part, the Director-General congratulated the Austrian Ambassador on his readiness to assist the Commission in achieving its objectives.

He emphasised that the Commission remains committed to ensuring that the fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse is sustained at a minimal level through collaboration and support from all key stakeholders.

Brigadier General Mantey urged the Ambassador to establish mechanisms that would enable NACOC to collaborate with key stakeholders in Austria, fostering the exchange of ideas and intelligence on illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He expressed confidence that the Austrian government, through its newly established Embassy in Accra, would create avenues for capacity-building initiatives such as training programmes and exchange schemes.

These efforts, he noted, would enable NACOC officers to study best practices that could be adopted to enhance the Commission’s operations.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo

21 minutes ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

21 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

55 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

56 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Claims Akufo-Addo constructed 10,800km of roads not factual — Agbodza

59 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Laurette Korkor Asante Mahama’s economic policies are betrayal in disguise — Atiwa West MP

1 hour ago

Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame

2 hours ago

Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice President Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice Pre...

3 hours ago

A senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato DDEP was painful but it has helped improve the economy — Dr. Zaato

3 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line