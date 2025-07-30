Austrian Ambassador pledges support to NACOC in fight against illicit drug trafficking

The Austrian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Jürgen Heissel, has pledged his country’s support to Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in its ongoing fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He made these remarks during a courtesy visit by NACOC’s Director-General, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, and his deputies on Monday in Accra.

The Ambassador acknowledged Ghana’s efforts in implementing United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) conventions, describing them as a motivating factor for Austria’s collaboration with NACOC in launching its planned programmes and activities, aimed primarily at combating illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

“Ghana’s active participation in established programmes and activities, as well as its implementation of UNODC conventions, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, underscores the importance of strengthening effective collaboration,” he stated.

He assured that his doors are always open to NACOC management for discussions on idea-sharing and enhancing capacity-building opportunities through collaboration with sister agencies in Austria.

He emphasised Austria’s willingness to support initiatives that would enhance the Commission’s retooling efforts.

“The Embassy will liaise with the appropriate authorities in Vienna to consider providing support to NACOC’s Canine Department, particularly in terms of logistics and other accessories that will improve the working conditions of the dogs,” H.E. Heissel stated.

On his part, the Director-General congratulated the Austrian Ambassador on his readiness to assist the Commission in achieving its objectives.

He emphasised that the Commission remains committed to ensuring that the fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse is sustained at a minimal level through collaboration and support from all key stakeholders.

Brigadier General Mantey urged the Ambassador to establish mechanisms that would enable NACOC to collaborate with key stakeholders in Austria, fostering the exchange of ideas and intelligence on illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He expressed confidence that the Austrian government, through its newly established Embassy in Accra, would create avenues for capacity-building initiatives such as training programmes and exchange schemes.

These efforts, he noted, would enable NACOC officers to study best practices that could be adopted to enhance the Commission’s operations.