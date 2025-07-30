ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Health Ministry processes salaries of Pharmacists who completed housemanship

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Health Health Ministry processes salaries of Pharmacists who completed housemanship
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Ministry of Health has announced in a press statement released on Tuesday that they have successfully processed salary payments for 321 Pharmacist House Officers who completed their horsemanship in 2024, marking a significant step toward addressing outstanding financial obligations within the sector.

It stated that the Ministry acknowledges the concerns of the 2024 batch of Rotation Nurses and Allied Health Interns, who began in May 2024 and completed their rotations in Мау 2025 but have not yet received their salaries. Adding that the delay stems from the inability of the previous government to secure the necessary financial clearance for these interns before the commencement of their rotations.

It said the ministry is actively working with the relevant government agencies to prioritise and expedite the clearance process to ensure the timely disbursement of all outstanding salaries.

It added that the effort reflects the Ministry's broader commitment to resolving salary arrears across all health worker categories and ensuring that every qualified professional is supported in delivering essential healthcare services to Ghanaians.

The ministry reassured all affected Rotation Nurses and Allied Health Interns that their concerns are being addressed as a matter of urgency. Noting that the Ministry is also taking steps to implement a sustainable system that prevents such delays in the future.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo

21 minutes ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

21 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

55 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

56 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Claims Akufo-Addo constructed 10,800km of roads not factual — Agbodza

59 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Laurette Korkor Asante Mahama’s economic policies are betrayal in disguise — Atiwa West MP

1 hour ago

Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame

2 hours ago

Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice President Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice Pre...

3 hours ago

A senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato DDEP was painful but it has helped improve the economy — Dr. Zaato

3 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line