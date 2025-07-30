Health Ministry processes salaries of Pharmacists who completed housemanship

The Ministry of Health has announced in a press statement released on Tuesday that they have successfully processed salary payments for 321 Pharmacist House Officers who completed their horsemanship in 2024, marking a significant step toward addressing outstanding financial obligations within the sector.

It stated that the Ministry acknowledges the concerns of the 2024 batch of Rotation Nurses and Allied Health Interns, who began in May 2024 and completed their rotations in Мау 2025 but have not yet received their salaries. Adding that the delay stems from the inability of the previous government to secure the necessary financial clearance for these interns before the commencement of their rotations.

It said the ministry is actively working with the relevant government agencies to prioritise and expedite the clearance process to ensure the timely disbursement of all outstanding salaries.

It added that the effort reflects the Ministry's broader commitment to resolving salary arrears across all health worker categories and ensuring that every qualified professional is supported in delivering essential healthcare services to Ghanaians.

The ministry reassured all affected Rotation Nurses and Allied Health Interns that their concerns are being addressed as a matter of urgency. Noting that the Ministry is also taking steps to implement a sustainable system that prevents such delays in the future.