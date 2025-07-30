ModernGhana logo
Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice President

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD II Contributor
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Vice President of Ghana, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has emphasised the importance of generational storytelling in preserving African history and identity.

She said this during the official opening of the 2025 PANAFEST and Emancipation Day celebrations on Saturday at Jubilee Park in Cape Coast.

She called on parents to involve their children in the event to help them understand the past and carry the Ghanaian heritage forward.

“Let us ensure our children are part of this celebration, not just as observers, but as keepers of our shared stories,” she said.

The Vice President acknowledged the support of traditional leaders and pledged her continued commitment to PANAFEST, describing it as a cause deeply close to her heart.

On her part, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, called on Africans to break free from the lasting effects of colonial exploitation and the mindset of inferiority stemming from the transatlantic slave trade.

“This event is more than a celebration; it is a demand for justice and a revival of African pride,” she said.

She noted the ongoing economic and social consequences of slavery and colonialism and urged an end to reliance on outdated systems.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s support for the Black Star Experience, highlighting it as an essential component of Ghana’s cultural tourism strategy.

“We see Ghana not just as Africa’s gateway but as the ancestral home for all people of African descent,” she added.

PANAFEST was founded to celebrate African resilience and remains a platform for healing, remembrance, and unity across Africa and the diaspora.

