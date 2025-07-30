Trading Our Souls For Earthly Glory

In the Gospel of Matthew (4:8–10), we read a chilling account, “Again, the devil took Jesus to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. ‘All this I will give you,’ he said, ‘if you bow down and worship me’”. But Jesus, unmoved by the dazzling offer, rebuked him, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve Him only’”.

This confrontation was not just about Jesus. It represents the eternal struggle for the human soul, between the allure of power and the call to faithfulness. Today, in a world dominated by materialism, consumerism, and corruption, many are unknowingly accepting the devil’s offer, bowing not physically, but in deeds, silence, greed, and compromise.

False Promises from the Prince of This World

Though the Qur’an does not recount this temptation scene directly, it reinforces the same theme in profound ways. In Surah An-Nisa (4:119–120), Satan says, “And I will surely mislead them, and I will arouse desires in them… Satan promises them and arouses desires, but Satan does not promise them except delusion”. It is exactly this delusion that now defines much of modern life. People are willing to kill for political positions, betray their families for property, or mortgage their souls for popularity and riches. From the corridors of power to the backstreets of ordinary life, the thirst for wealth and control has made us callous, competitive, and spiritually empty.

What Are We Really Chasing?

“We are now a generation chasing shadows” says a Methodist minister based in Kumasi. “People wear success like clothing, but deep inside, many are lost. How can we serve God when we are enslaved by our appetites?”

It is a chilling reality. Lavish lifestyles dominate social media feeds. People flaunt cars, mansions, and luxury trips, feeding envy and insecurity among the masses. Corruption is no longer whispered, it is joked about. Unexplained wealth is no longer questioned, it is admired. “We are raising a society that celebrates thieves in suits, and mocks honest men in slippers” warns a respected cleric in Tamale. “And yet we forget that the grave will accept neither your title nor your luxury, but only your deeds”.

Heirs and Empty Legacies

One of the most tragic realities is that the treasures we kill ourselves to amass are often wasted or fought over when we are gone. You see people sweating in this heat, working three jobs or stealing public funds just to buy land and cars. And then they die suddenly, and their children sell it off in months,” notes a renowned financial counselor in Accra. “The most bitter part? Many of them don’t even care how the money was made. All that stress --- gone with the wind” Indeed, it is a bitter pill. We cannot take any of it with us. Not our designer clothing, our iPhones, our plots, nor our trophies. The Qur’an and Bible agree fully: “Every soul shall taste death, and you will be paid in full only on the Day of Resurrection” (Qur’an 3:185). “For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it” (1 Timothy 6:7).

Moral Decline in the Face of Power

We are also seeing an increase in political desperation, where individuals commit unthinkable acts just to attain power. Electoral violence, lies, bribery, and manipulation are now seen as “normal strategies”. “It used to be that politics was about service. Now it’s a mafia game” remarks a lecturer at the University of Ghana. “When we sell our morals to gain position, we are no better than the man who tried to sell his soul on the mountaintop”.

It is a harsh statement, but one that reflects the moral rot creeping into all sectors of life. And yet, amidst this decay, the Word of God still stands, calling us back: “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things” (Colossians 3:2). “The life of this world is nothing but amusement and diversion. But the home of the Hereafter is best for those who are mindful of Allah. Will you not then understand?” (Qur’an 6:32).

Reclaiming the Soul

The message of Jesus’ temptation is as relevant today as ever. Satan is still offering the city, not just in deserts or visions, but through bank accounts filled to the brim through fraud, influence gained through compromise, lavish living built on exploitation, fame bought by abandoning principles, and et uncountable ceteras. And we are still called to say, like Christ, “Away with you, Satan!”

The world needs people who have answers to why we are here on Earth, not sinners, hypocrites and selfish people. That someone can take a cursory look at the Ten Commandments, and deep down he knows he barely can score five over ten. We need men and women of conscience, not consumers of everything flashy. We need those who remember every step of the way that “He who kneels before God can stand before any man”.

Final Thoughts

We must not continue down this path of moral blindness. Life is not about what we build, but who we become. When our time comes, and it surely will, the only thing that will matter is not what we owned, but what we believed and how we lived. “Many people know how to make money,” says my Imam, “but few know how to make peace with their soul”.

Let us be among the few. Let us choose eternity over vanity. Let us worship the Creator, not creation. For truly, as both the Qur’an and Bible warn, “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36).

For Reflection

Are we trading our integrity for influence?

Are we teaching our children that wealth is more important than character?

Have we become so hungry for the world that we are starving spiritually?

The answer lies not in changing the world, but in changing ourselves. When we have it behind our minds that we are not here to stay, and that there is surely a day of reckoning awaiting us all, we will abide by the Ten Commandments --- the universal law to guide humankind to eternal bliss. When we trust in God, He will feed and clothe us. We will all enjoy happiness in this world, and the Hereafter.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

