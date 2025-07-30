ModernGhana logo
Northern Regional Minister applauds Catholic Church’s role in national development

By Samuel Sam || Contributor
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, has lauded the Catholic Church for its enduring contribution to Ghana’s national development, particularly in education, health, and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the 15th Biennial Grand Convention of the Tamale Grand Commandery and Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Knights of St. John International, held under the theme “Faith, Unity and Charity: Celebrating the Jubilee Year 2025 with Knights of St. John International and Ladies Auxiliary in the Tamale Ecclesiastical Province,” the Minister praised the Church’s unwavering commitment to moral and academic excellence.

“The Church’s contribution in the area of education is particularly remarkable. The Church has not only established many schools from the Primary through Senior High to University level across the length and breadth of the country but has also ensured that all her schools are the best in terms of academic performance and discipline,” he said.

He noted that Catholic education continues to be highly sought after by parents of all backgrounds due to its emphasis on values and academic excellence. “No doubt many a parent, both Catholic or non-Catholic have always valued Catholic education for both its moral and quality content,” he added.

Mr. Adolf highlighted the Church’s growing influence in Technical and Vocational Training as critical to addressing youth unemployment. He gave assurance that the government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, acknowledges the contributions of the Church and is open to granting the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference greater involvement in the administration of church-established schools.

He also used the occasion to call on the Church and civil society to help address the growing menace of corruption, internet fraud, and moral decay among the youth. “We must use every platform to educate the youth against bribery and corruption, greed and selfishness, and an inordinate desire to get rich quick, especially through ‘sakawa’, internet fraud, and environmental destruction in pursuit of wealth,” he urged.

Mr. Adolf encouraged members of the Knights of St. John International to support government efforts to restore morality in public life. He affirmed the administration’s resolve to tackle corruption, referencing ongoing investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and EOCO.

“The President of the Republic H. E. John Dramani Mahama has already demonstrated his unwavering desire to fight against these ills… Government counts on every Ghanaian to support these initiatives. We should not consider them as political witch-hunting,” he stated.

In his address, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, thanked the government for recognising the Catholic Church’s contribution to national development. He reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to peacebuilding, environmental protection, and community development.

Archbishop Naameh stressed the urgency of preserving the environment in Northern Ghana, warning against the long-term consequences of illegal mining and unsustainable farming practices. He called on the faithful to engage in responsible agriculture and resource management to safeguard the region for future generations.

He further urged members of the Knights of St. John International to uphold moral values, support victims of injustice, and collaborate with traditional and religious leaders to foster inclusive dialogue and reporting systems.

“Our faith must transform our culture to uphold the dignity of all, especially the vulnerable,” Archbishop Naameh concluded.

