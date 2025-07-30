Manhyia South MP calls for improved bonuses for Ghana Black Queens

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has called for improved bonuses for Ghana's senior female football team, the Black Queens.

The MP has observed that the Black Queens deserve to be paid similar bonuses and fees to what the Black Stars players earn.

His comments follow a sterling performance by the Black Queens at the just-ended Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team finished the tournament on a high note, placing third after beating South Africa to earn the Bronze medal.

"I am calling on the Minister to avert his mind to the Affirmative Action Act, to ensure earning parity between these glorious Black Queens and the Black Stars," the MP emphasized.

The Black Queens need to be brought closer to the Black Stars in terms of earnings.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the renowned legal practitioner appealed to the Minister in Charge of Youth and Sports to leverage improved bonuses for the Female Senior National Team, Black Queens.