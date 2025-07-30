ModernGhana logo
NPP's chairman COKA donates wheelchair to 10-year-old girl who crawls to school

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 10-year-old girl who crawls to school every day at Akokeri in the Ashanti Region has received support from a stalwart of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA.

COKA has donated a wheelchair, learning materials, food items, clothes, and an undisclosed amount to the Class Four pupil who was born with a disability.

The gesture, according to Chairman COKA, was to enable the pupil get access to education.

Presenting the items on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, COKA said no child must be left behind in accessing education, irrespective of their condition.

He noted that he was touched to support the child after seeing her video on social media, crawling to school without a wheelchair.

He underscored the need to protect such needy children.

Receiving the items, Afia Boamaa, the grandmother to the child, said this was the only time her grandchild was receiving help for her education.

She noted that the gesture took them by surprise, as they were not expecting COKA to visit the schoolgirl.

She revealed that the girl had been crawling for the last 10 years, adding that this wheelchair would go a long way to aid the girl when going to school.

