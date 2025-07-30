'We're almost there' — Mahama tells Bawku tribal killers to ceasefire

President John Dramani Mahama has launched a blistering condemnation of those responsible for the renewed bloodshed in Bawku, accusing them of deliberately sabotaging the Asantehene-led peace process at a critical stage.

During a high-level interaction at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 29, with the Overlord of Gonjaland, His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura BII-Kunutu Jewu Soale I, President Mahama expressed deep anger over the spiralling violence, which he said is undermining education and essential services in the conflict-ridden area.

“We cannot accept the current situation in Bawku where students are shot in school and killed. We cannot accept the situation where teachers and workers have runaway for their lives,” President Mahama said.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to resolving the long-standing tribal tensions and praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his steady and principled leadership in the mediation effort.

“We have given the mediation to Otumfuo and he has constantly briefed me on the mediation efforts and we are almost there,” he stated.

However, Mahama minced no words in describing the recent surge in violence as a calculated move by hostile actors determined to derail peace. Far from random or reactionary, he described the killings as intentional provocations meant to destroy progress made so far.

“So, the current fighting and killing can only be done by people who want to derail the mediation efforts,” he added.

The President’s blunt remarks signal a new tone of urgency in the national effort to bring stability to Bawku, a region plagued by deep-rooted ethnic conflict. His firm stance is expected to intensify scrutiny on security agencies to expose those orchestrating the violence and preserve what many see as a last opportunity for lasting peace.

As Mahama puts it, the country is on the cusp of a breakthrough—if only the warmongers would stand down and allow peace to prevail.