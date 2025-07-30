ModernGhana logo
Awakening the Chosen: The Hidden War and the Birth of a New World

In a world carefully engineered for comfort, control, and consumerism, the sleeping population has become the most profitable and predictable asset of the ruling systems. People lulled into passive routines, numbed by entertainment, distracted by material illusions, and bound by invisible chains believe they are free—but they are not. The real prison is not made of iron bars but of manipulated perception, suppressed frequency, and hijacked energy.

And yet, amid the slumber, a quiet stirring begins. The chosen ones are waking up.

These are not elites, celebrities, or religious figureheads—these are healers, prophets, artists, seers, scientists of consciousness, and ordinary people who carry ancient light in modern bodies. When they rise and speak, the systems begin to tremble.

When the healers awaken, people stop buying the poisons—chemical lies dressed as medicine, food stripped of spirit, entertainment devoid of soul. When the prophets speak, veils fall: the manipulations, the masks, the mind control, and the carefully curated programs designed to keep humanity asleep begin to crash. When the truth-callers raise their voices, a magnetic shift happens in the atmosphere. False narratives dissolve. Frequencies recalibrate. People begin to see.

Because being right in this age of deception isn’t just a matter of knowledge—it is an act of spiritual war. It liberates energy fields. It unlocks sacred memory.

"The war is not physical. It is energetical."

The real battlefield is the unseen: frequencies, vibrations, emotions, thoughts. Power is not merely political—it is electromagnetic. The energy of fear, control, and trauma feeds the old systems. But the energy of truth, love, courage, and awakened will disrupts them entirely.

And so the chosen must stop hiding.
No more shrinking. No more fear. No more waiting for permission or platforms or perfect conditions. You are the seed of the shift. Your words, your art, your courage, your presence carry codes that rewrite the matrix. The system survives only if you remain silent.

A new world is not just possible—it is urgent. Not the world crafted by agreements on paper or digital charades of liberty, but a world rooted in real freedom: the freedom to think, feel, create, live, and love without manipulation. A world where humans remember their divine design. A world built not on domination, but on resonance.

Freedom is not what they print in constitutions—it is what you embody when you align with your soul.

And so, to every chosen one reading this: the time has come. Rise. Speak. Heal. Create. Reclaim the timeline. The veils are thinning. The battle is energetic—but the results are very real. Our collective awakening is the system’s collapse.

We don’t need more permission.
We need more truth.
We don’t need more reform.
We need a rebirth.
And it begins with you.
[email protected]

By: Eric Paddy Boso

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

