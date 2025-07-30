"I beg you, let us not politicise Bawku conflict" — Mahama Ayariga to MPs

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has urged legislators and social commentators to refrain from politicising the Bawku conflicts in view of the volatile situation in the area.

The Majority Leader noted that the Bawku conflicts could be traced back to 1957, therefore, it would be disingenuous for any political party to use the Bawku conflicts to score “cheap” political point.

Mr Ayariga was responding to former Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, who criticised the ruling government for failing to release funds and logistical resources to the Military to deal swiftly with the Bawku crisis.

Mr Nitiwul was commenting on the Mid-Year Budget Review during a debate in Parliament.

Mr Nitiwul also refuted claims made by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Finance Minister, during the mid-year budget review that the government had supplied 3,500 motobikes to the security agencies.

Mr Ayariga, while clarifying issues on the floor of Parliament, remarked: “I have restrained myself from commenting on Bawku…I beg you, don’t politicise Bawku…let’s be sensitive to the volatile security situation in Bawku.”

The Bawku Central legislator gave the assurance that the government was working tirelessly to bring lasting peace to area.

The Bawku conflict has escalated in recent weeks with the killing of a Kusasi Chief in Asawase in Kumasi and the subsequent killing of two students at the Nalerigu Senior High School by unknown gunmen.

Those killings have been linked to the Bawku ethnic conflict thus sparking public outcry and demand for the government to act decisively to end the conflict in the area.

